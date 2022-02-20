Investigators are working to determine what touched off a fire that destroyed a house under construction in Odessa.
The fire was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022, in the 900 block of Scarlet Oak Street in Baymont Farms, off Vance Neck Road, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office said.
No one was inside when firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the first floor, and crews from Odessa and several other area companies were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before it had caused about $600,000 in damage.
No one was hurt.