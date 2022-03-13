The Wilmington's Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of a row home fire that left one person dead early Saturday morning.
Crews arrived at 912 East 17th Street around 12:30 a.m. to find the two-story, mid-row house engulfed in smoke and flames.
Firefighters discovered someone inside the house on the first floor. That person was taken to Christiana Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
There's no dollar estimate of the damage at this point.
No firefighters were hurt as they battled the fire.