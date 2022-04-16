The cause of a fire that heavily damaged three houses in Dewey Beach early Saturday morning is under investigation.
That's the word from the Delaware state Fire Marshal's office, which reported the fire happened around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of Bayard Avenue.
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer firefighters, along with crews from nearby departments, battled the blaze, which caused damage thought to exceed $1,000,000.00.
No one was hurt, and anyone with information about the fire is urged to call or email the state Fire Marshal's Office's Sussex Division at (302) 856.5600 or Fire.Marshal@delaware.gov.