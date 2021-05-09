No word yet on the cause of a fire that destroyed a vacant mid-19th century house in Odessa Saturday afternoon, and authorities hope someone can help them find out how it started.
The fire was reported around 5 p.m., and firefighters found flames shooting from the second-floor windows of the house in the 300 block of High Street, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
The house, built in the 1850's, hadn't been occupied for several years.
No one was hurt, and damage to the house is estimated at $200,000.00.
Anyone with information about the fire can call the state Fire Marshal's Office's New Castle division at (302) 323.5375 or email fire.marshal@delaware.gov.