Investigators are working to determine what caused a pair of fires, one of which landed a woman in the hospital this weekend.
Wilmington firefighters, New Castle County Paramedics and Saint Francis Hospital EMS personnel were called to the 600 block of West Street around 3:10 Saturday morning.
A 60-year-old woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and leg burns before she was taken to Christiana Hospital.
A second woman was treated for a problem unrelated to the fire and taken to Wilmington Hospital.
The city's Fire Marshal's office is investigating that fire.
A Friday night house fire in Eden Park Gardens forced 8 people to seek emergency shelter.
Holloway Terrace fire crews saw smoke coming from the house in the 200 block of Wilmington Avenue near Terminal Avenue in Eden Park Gardens around 9:30 Friday night, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office said.
They were able to put the fire out, but not before it did about 80 thousand dollars' damage.
The house's 8 occupants were able to escape the flames, and no one was hurt.
The Red Cross is providing emergency shelter.