No word yet on the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a vacant farmhouse in Milton Saturday morning.
Milton firefighters were called to the Diamond Farm Road/Walker Road intersection around 9 a.m., and when they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames, Delaware Fire Marshal's Investigators said.
By the time the fire was extinguished, the fire had done roughly $80,000.00 in damage.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information about this fire can call state Fire Marshal's Office's Sussex Division at 302.856.5600 or email fire.marshal@delaware.gov.