Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators hope you can help them identify a man they say tried to burn down an apartment with a tenant inside.
The suspect allegedly started a fire Thursday night at the Evergreen Apartments at 500 Homestead Road in Wilmington, targeting one of the building's residents.
Surveillance photos show the suspect wearing a Chicago White Sox 2005 jacket, Jeans and a black hood.
Anyone with information can call the Fire Marshal's office's New Castle Division at 302.323.5375, Delaware Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333, or email Fire.Marshal@delaware.gov.