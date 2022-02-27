Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that critically injured a 71-year-old woman and heavily damaged her house.
The fire was reported around 3 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 on Center Street in Saint Georges Heights just outside St. Georges.
Delaware City firefighters were able to rescue the victim from the burning house, and County Paramedics resuscitated her before taking her to Christiana Hospital's emergency room.
She was later transferred to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where she's being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
Damage to the house is estimated at $150,000.