Six people have been displaced after a fire at a Brandywine Hundred home Sunday morning.
When Talleyville Fire Company crews arrived on-scene in the 400 block of Derby Way in Brandywine Hunt early Sunday morning, flames were shooting from the house, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
Five adults and a child were able to get out safely.
Nearby houses were damaged by exposure.
Damage to the house is estimated at $40,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the fire can call the state Fire Marshal's Office's New Castle Division at 302.323.5375 or email at fire.marshal@delaware.gov