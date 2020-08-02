fire marshal

Six people have been displaced after a fire at a Brandywine Hundred home Sunday morning.

When Talleyville Fire Company crews arrived on-scene in the 400 block of Derby Way in Brandywine Hunt early Sunday morning, flames were shooting from the house, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.

Five adults and a child were able to get out safely.

Nearby houses were damaged by exposure.

Damage to the house is estimated at $40,000. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the fire can call the state Fire Marshal's Office's New Castle Division at 302.323.5375 or email at fire.marshal@delaware.gov

