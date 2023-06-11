One person is dead and another is in emergency shelter after a Saturday afternoon house fire in New Castle.
State Fire Marshal's investigators say Goodwill Fire Company crews were sent to the unit block of Angola Road in Castle Hills at about 1:30 p.m., and when they got there, they found smoke pouring from the one-story, ranch-style house.
Firefighters found one person dead inside.
There's no word yet on the fire's cause, and the deceased victim's body was turned over to the state Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
Damage to the house is estimated at $100,000.00, and the Red Cross is providing emergency shelter for the house's other occupant.