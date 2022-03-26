Fires that damaged 4 cars and an occupied house in Bear early Saturday were no accident.
That's the word from the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office, whose investigators say Christiana firefighters arrived in the 300 block of Sun Boulevard in Meridian Crossing shortly after 1 Saturday morning and found 4 cars, parked at 2 occupied houses, ablaze.
One of the houses sustained exterior damage as well.
The total amount of the damage is estimated at $200,000.00, and investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident, or who may have home security video, to call the state Fire Marshal's Office's New Castle Division at (302) 323.5375 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.
In addition, tipsters can email Fire.Marshal@delaware.gov.