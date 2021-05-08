Are colleges and universities on shaky legal ground when they require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they're allowed on campus? A legal expert offers his thoughts.
Some students may have already recovered from COVID, but may not know it, said Dean Fanelli with law firm Seyfarth Shaw.
"If they had it, they may not elicit the symptoms, so it could be a situation where, y'know, we're giving a vaccine to people--college students--that have already had the virus, have, already have immunity, so it could be overkill," said Fanelli.
Fanelli said schools may open themselves up to lawsuits from students who already have COVID immunity, as well as those who have medical or religious reasons to refuse the vaccine.
He added schools could accommodate students with legitimate reasons not to be vaccinated by allowing them to attend classes remotely or allowing then access to recordings of classes.