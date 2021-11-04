While Delaware's tap water meets federal standards, an environmental nonprofit said that doesn't mean the water supply is contaminant-free.
The Environmental Working Group's (EWG) 2021 Tap Water Database collects mandatory annual test reports from 2014 to 2019, produced by almost 50,000 water utilities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The one-of-a-kind comprehensive consumer tool uncovers widespread contamination from toxic substances such as arsenic, lead and the “forever chemicals” known as PFAS in the drinking water of tens of millions of households.
In 2019, water utilities detected 268 chemicals in our tap water. In this 2021 database, there are 324 contaminants were detected in the drinking water supply.
"Any place that we test for chemicals, we find [PFAS] because they're so ubiquitous," said Dr. Tasha Stoiber, a senior scientist with EWG.
Locally, heightened levels of PFAS chemicals have been identified in wells near Dover Air Force Base and near New Castle.
The Environmental Protection Agency's lifetime health advisory for exposure to PFAS chemicals is 70 parts per trillion. But because there's no enforceable limits on PFAS chemicals per the Safe Water Drinking Act, testing is sparse.
"We are really lacking adequate testing for these, and there are no state drinking water limits in Delaware either, so there's really a lack of monitoring data here," Stoiber told WDEL.
In March of 2020, the EPA gave the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services nearly $60,000 to plan, develop and implement a regulatory structure to address emergency contaminants with a focus on PFAS chemicals. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Another contaminant of concern in Delaware's drinking water supply, identified in the database, Stoiber said, is nitrate.
"Nitrate is one of those contaminants that you might think of as only affecting agricultural areas, but actually, it can be an issue in urban areas as well," she said. "Nitrate affected about a population of about 800,000 people for systems serving that number of people."
Delaware has less than 1 million people, meaning the chemical is quite present in tap water, according to EWG's analysis. Nitrate is linked to cancer and reproductive health issues.
Just recently, members of Bethany Crest were told to use bottled water for cooking after PFAS was found in their water. That community recently had its well replaced after it was found to be high in nitrates, Sen. Gerald Hocker, owner of the park, told WRDE-TV.
Stoiber recommends, as a first step, people educate themselves about what may be in their water. You can search EWG's Tap Water Database by zip code.
"It's easy to kind of take your tap water for granted, and many people think oh I'm getting my tap water from this utility so it must be tested, it must be completely safe. But it turns out that the legal standards--a lot of them are based on outdated science, a lot of them have not been revisited, or there may not be regulations at all for many of the contaminants at all that are in our drinking water."
A next step, she said, is to contact local, state, and federal regulators as well as local utilities.
"Getting this energy behind starting this conversation about drinking water and using that to push for better drinking water policy overall."
EWG President Ken Cook said substantial federal investments could eliminate many chemicals from drinking water. They're pushing for the removal of toxic lead service lines and clean up PFAS contamination. Both efforts are part of Congress' proposed massive infrastructure bill.
“With more funding, stronger federal safety standards and a greater focus on helping historically disadvantaged areas, safe water could finally be a given for all communities across the country,” Cook said. "Until then, EWG’s Tap Water Database will continue to be a key part of our work to help consumers and communities learn about the true scope of the problem, empower themselves and advocate for better water quality.”
Since change on the federal level will take time, there are steps consumers can take now to make their drinking water safer. Stoiber recommends people filter their drinking water whenever possible.
"But with that said, also recognizing that water filters are expensive and a lot of people can't afford them. Absolutely, it is a good idea to filter your drinking water, it does help."
Countertop Brita pitchers are designed to remove things like taste, odor, and chlorine, though they do remove some contaminants.
"Any filter is going to remove some extent of the contaminants, but a lot of filters are certified to remove significant portions of various contaminants in your water," she said.
Stoiber said a simple carbon filter can remove some PFAS and disinfection byproducts -- though she added, it's important to remember to changer your filter regularly. But chemicals like nitrate are harder to remove.
"A carbon filter might not be as adequate...that one is going to require a little bit more sophisticated removal such as reverse osmosis or ion exchange," she said.
EWG's analysis of tap water combined with a patchwork of state and federal regulations, Stoiber said, highlight the need for consistent policy.
"In order to really improve drinking water--as a nation--we do need stronger, federal legal limits and stronger federal policies from the top down across the board and investment in the nation as a whole to...absolutely make sure that every community has a chance to improve their drinking water."
Click here to see water quality results for Delaware in the EWG analysis.