Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded down to a tropical storm after making landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to an official with the National Hurricane Center.
The hurricane had touched down just after 11 p.m. on Monday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (136 km/h). The storm now has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (117 km/h).
Now that the inner core of Isaias has moved inland, the peak surface winds have decreased despite Doppler radar data still showing an area of 75-85 kt winds aloft. The latest surface observations indicated that strong winds are occuring over the North Carolina Sounds and Outer Banks. Based on a blend of the available data, the initial wind speed is set at 60 kt for this advisory. As the tropical storm moves northward near the Mid-Atlantic coast, interaction with a strong jet stream is likely to result in a slower-than-typical weakening rate. The global model guidance indicates that Isaias is likely to produce widespread tropical-storm conditions, with hurricane-force wind gusts possible along the mid-Atlantic coast through this afternoon