Drenching rain could bring flooding to our region from the coasts to the Lehigh Valley and places in between Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias moves into the region. The storm moves into our region after a thunderstorm threat Monday night.
A First alert will be in effect for our area all day Tuesday due to the stormy impact of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to bring flash flooding, power outages and coastal flooding to our region.
Expect drenching conditions Tuesday, when a First Alert will be in effect.
A tropical storm warning was already in effect Monday for the Delaware and New Jersey coasts as well as communities along the Delaware Bay. The risk of flash flooding, damaging wind and heavy downpours spreads to the entire region where a flash flood watch is in effect.
Monday will be quiet and hot during the day. A good time to make any preps that you may need to make around the house ahead of the storm. Highs reach the upper 80s. Storms, not related to Isaias, are expected in some neighborhoods Monday night.
The Monday night storms, which could start as early as 5 p.m., could bring storm warnings to parts of the region before the tropical system moves in Tuesday.
The main impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias will be felt Tuesday as the storm moves in from the south. Philadelphia, the immediate suburbs, New Jersey, and Delaware could have winds gust up to 40 mph, possibly surpassing 50 mph along the coast.
Despite some gusty winds, the biggest impact will be flash flooding with 3 to 5-plus inches of rain possible across the area, with locally higher amounts in heavier rain bands.
This will cause widespread flooding concerns by late Tuesday and Tuesday night. The most vulnerable spots for flooding are in and around Philadelphia, the suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. In these areas it takes much less rain to trigger flash flooding due to soil type and also recent heavy rainfall. Places like Reading, Pennsylvania, were already hit with lots of rain over the weekend.
Power outages are a concern form the heavy rain and wind. So, be sure to power up your devices on Monday.
In addition to heavy rain and strong wind, the coast will also experience dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding. The severity of the coastal flooding is still uncertain, but at least minor coastal flooding at high tide is possible Tuesday and Tuesday evening. Once the storm track is more certain, we will have a better idea if coastal flooding becomes a bigger concern. A moderate risk for rip currents is in effect for the shore Monday with a dangerously high risk Tuesday.
As of Monday morning, Isaias was off the coast of Georgia, packing near Hurricane-strength winds of 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
Isaias is expected to move quickly past our area and should be gone by Wednesday. Sunshine and pleasant weather return Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s. A much needed break after the next few days.