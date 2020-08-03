Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.