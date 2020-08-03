Isaias regained its hurricane status within 100 miles off the Carolina coast, as it prepares to head up the east coast over the next 48 hours.
The National Hurricane Center's 8 p.m. advisory on Monday, August 3, 2020 bumped Isaias to 75 m.p.h, just over the 74 m.p.h. threshold for a hurricane, but had him moving NNE at 15 m.p.h.
The storm is currently 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which at its current pace would put landfall sometime around midnight.
After making landfall, Isaias is projected to run inland through North Carolina and the Tidewater of Virginia before exiting into southern Chesapeake Bay. The path slices Delmarva, possibly running through Kent and Sussex Counties, before exiting out Delaware Bay and into South Jersey.
The 2 p.m. Tuesday benchmark still has maximum sustained winds of 50 m.p.h. as Isaias passes by Delaware. The strongest winds are expected near the coast, but gusts up to 60 m.p.h. could also extend up to New Castle County.
While winds could be a factor at the coast, heavy rain is expected throughout Delaware, especially inland. The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center places New Castle County in the 4-6 inch range for rain, 2-4 in Kent, and 1-2 in Sussex.
Delaware is also in the slight risk area for severe weather, including the possibility for small tornadoes, especially east of the center of Isaias.
Rip currents and waves are expected to be a major concern at the beach, with breaking waves up to 10 feet causing a high surf advisory. Minor coastal flooding is also projected in Lewes, with tides expected to run about two feet above normal, according to the National Weather Service.
Isaias is expected to clear Delaware by early evening Tuesday, but a cold front that is helping to steer Isaias could stall in the area, keeping the chance of a thunderstorm in the forecast into Wednesday.