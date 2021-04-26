DNREC Sec. Shawn Garvin doesn't necessarily think the single-use plastic bag ban isn't working in Delaware, but officials with the environmental organization do think there's more work that needs to be done to bring people up-to-speed with how they can behave to have a more positive impact--mainly: Those thick bags you're now getting? Please start reusing them.

"The single-use plastic bags have been eliminated, and that has been huge," Garvin told WDEL Monday. "I think the piece that has raised some concerns is the legislation allows for the thicker plastic bags to be used, and the idea behind it was those thicker plastic bags are also reusable plastic bags. But I think the concern that I have, and I believe others have, is that people aren't necessarily using them as reusable bags. I don't see as many people bringing those bags back into grocery stores to be reused, so the concern is as they're just becoming thicker single-use bags, which is problematic."

Plastic bags are still ending up on the ground as litter, and while Garvin noted they're easier to retrieve when found, they also don't break down as easily as the previous iterations, which are just becoming a new problem. Plastic bags also can't be placed into residential recycling bins, they can only be recycled at stores that use them.

"We're only four months into this effort, and so I think some of this is going to be learned behavior, and we just need to continue to remind people of that direction we're heading in reducing the use of bags," Garvin said. "We're going to have to make some decisions on allowing any forms of plastic bags to be utilized, is it really the right approach at this point?"

While DNREC officials took slight umbrage with thicker single-use bags being handed out and disposed of as any kind of "loophole" classification, as stores providing them are following the established law, that's exactly how Delaware State Rep. Gerald Brady (D-4th Dist.) described the issued in an emailed statement detailing what new legislation might look like addressing the ongoing issue.

"Several stores have started issuing ‘reusable’ bags that are simply thicker plastic bags," Brady said. "It’s frustrating that some businesses have chosen to exploit a loophole that runs counter to the spirit of HB 130. We are working on a proposal to close that loophole by banning plastic bags under a certain thickness. Single-use plastic bags have a thickness of 0.5 mm, and these new bags are as thick as 2.5 mm. Our current plan would be to ban bags under 10 mm thickness, with only a few exemptions for truly reusable bags. I’m hopeful we can introduce and quickly pass this bill in the coming weeks to further build on and strengthen our plastic bag ban in Delaware."

Even though a total ban on plastic bags is "absolutely one of the options," Garvin said should be considered, he has been pleased with the progress he's seen from Delawareans trying to make a better impact on their environment.

"The single-use bags have been been eliminated. I've seen many more people who have been utilizing reusable cloth bags. I have seen, once or twice, people carrying thicker plastic bags [into the store]. I think people are understanding what the law is, I think people are following it, so from that standpoint, it has been a success," Garvin said. "I think the issue is just as it relates to the thicker plastic bags. Are people utilizing them in the form that they were being offered, which was an alternative form of reusable bag? I think that piece is probably not going as well as everyone had hoped."