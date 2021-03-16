Delaware is entering its next phase of vaccinations.
Beginning Wednesday, March 17, 2021, vaccinations will be open to Delawareans ages 50 and up. Appointments will be available at local pharmacies.
At its height, the state's waiting list for seniors contained close to 150,000 persons. Of those, Governor John Carney said 67% of seniors on the state's waiting list have received at least one shot, and they knew it was time to move on.
"Every Delawarean, 65 and older who has been on our wait list has gotten an offer for an appointment at least once, and many twice," he said. "What we don't know, unfortunately, is an air tight way of knowing who was on that list and got vaccinated at a Walgreens or some other place."
Delawareans with medical conditions
Additionally, starting Wednesday, health care providers, including hospitals, may also begin vaccinate Delawareans ages 16 and up who have high- and moderate-risk medical conditions. Providers who aren't vaccinating can refer their patients to local hospitals. According to the State of Delaware's new vaccination guidance, Delaware health care providers, including hospitals, should use their clinical judgement to vaccinate individuals 16-64 with underlying health conditions.
"We don't have the resources, frankly, or the ability to determine who has those conditions; our health care providers do, and so they'll be focusing on those populations," said Governor John Carney.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Division of Public Health, called for those at the highest risk to be prioritized before vaccinations are fully opened up in accordance with President Biden's May 1st deadline for all Americans to have access to the vaccine. She said providers should use their judgement and the state's list of high- and moderate-risk medical conditions, click here.
"We can't make all these decisions...about really, who should be prioritized; we know that there are certain conditions that are at highest risk," she said. "For example, you might have an asthmatic, with uncontrolled or difficult to control asthma, who would be at a higher risk then maybe somebody with well-controlled diabetes, and so we're asking medical providers please prioritize your patient population based on risk and start reaching out to them."
Rattay said individuals who are caregivers of individuals who have high or moderate risk should also be prioritized for vaccination by medical providers.
"For example, someone who cares for a child with significant risks, the child would not be able to get vaccinated at this point, but the adult could, the adult being a non-paid caregiver now is eligible through their providers to get vaccinated," she said.
Providers are also urged to continue vaccinating seniors 65 and older.
Rattay cautions providers are probably already getting overwhelmed with lots of calls.
"So we're just asking people to be patient. Many providers are vaccinating, some aren't vaccinating, but they have been given guidance to refer their higher risk patients to health systems," she said.
Delaware to drop phases as vaccinations to expand by age
Moving forward, the state will move away from its phases and will move towards age as a determining factor for expanding vaccinations.
"We really have to get out of 1a, 1b, 1c perspective and just accelerate at putting vaccines in people's arms across the board while meeting our obligation to those with pre-existing conditions, those Delawareans with special challenges and physical disabilities," said Carney.
"Risk is strongly related to age as well as those underlying chronic conditions, and since it's hard for pharmacies to fully diagnose somebody's health status, we are happy to have pharmacies now being able to vaccinate any individual in the state who's 50 or older. Vaccination spots may be very limited as the demand is going to be really high over the next coming week so please be patient," said Rattay.
On Tuesday, March 23, the State of Delaware will open its COVID-19 vaccination waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov to any Delawarean age 50 or older. That week-delay gives the state one last week to focus on seniors.
"We really want to make sure that our seniors are getting a last shot before demand increases significantly," she said.
Dr. Rattay said every senior on the waiting list has received two invitations in the last week, and they'll receive another one.
"Again, we're not seeing a lot of individuals on that waiting list signing up. It really has slowed down a lot, and that's a good indication to us that individuals on the wait list have mostly taken advantage of vaccination," said Rattay. "This is your last best chance if you're on the wait list please take advantage of one of our invitations now while it's easier for you."
About 12% of Delaware's population is fully vaccinated. Twenty-percent of Delaware's population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Essential workers
A new group of essential workers are also eligible to get vaccinated in this next phase. Employers of these sectors should have already contacted the state to set up a vaccinating plan. Only employees who have trouble social distancing and interact with the public would be eligible within the sectors.
"160 employers have signed up with that group, so that'll be the process, and we'll continue to do that kind of outreach for those employers to get signed up. Some will be larger employers, where we might do a pod in conjunction with that industry, and we've had that request across industries. On the call with the mayors this morning, they were inquiring about getting a pod for municipal public works workers in the three counties, and we have those kinds of requests. And we also will be getting them to put together lists to feed the larger clinics...at the Speedway and other places hopefully, at Curative, and some of the other larger sites that we have."
Employers who have not contacted the Division of Public Health (DPH) already should email vaccineplanning@delaware.gov to begin developing vaccination plans for their employees.
"We worry about smaller businesses that don't have the internal capacity to manage something like this, and we've talked about having pods to do that. Obviously, the waiting list that starts with 50 and older and moves younger and younger will be an opportunity for those folks as well, again, gradually moving away from the employer-based approach to an age-based approach. Supply is driving that as much as anything," said Carney.
Rattay added, even small employers with a handful of employees, should contact the state.
"We are getting invitiation opportunities out to any size business that has essential employees," she said.