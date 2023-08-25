The attorney representing a teenager who was allegedly assaulted in the Elsmere area Monday wants state police to take responsibility.
"They need answers to why this could happen to a nice young man from the community."
Attorney Sam Davis represents a 15-year-old he identified as Jayden, who he said was playing "Ding Dong Ditch" in the Elsmere community, when one of the doors he kicked on and then ran happened to be that of a Delaware State Police trooper.
Davis said it took officers 45 minutes to find the teens, and that's where Jayden was allegedly assaulted near Dupont Street.
"He was bleeding through his nose, he was marginally conscious, and it wasn't for close to an hour after the assault that they sought medical attention for him."
State Police issued a statement on Wednesday, saying they learned of the incident during an internal body-worn camera review on Tuesday, and also learned of a social media post by the family showing pictures of Jayden's injuries.
State Police said the issue is being handled by the Department of Justice and the Office of Professional Responsibility.
"Additionally, we are also investigating whether or not there was any failure to intervene by other DSP personnel who were present at the time of the incident. We assure you that a comprehensive investigation is underway and we are examining all available evidence," Delaware State Police said in a social media post Wednesday. "At our core, the Delaware State Police values our community's trust and we will provide additional details as we are able."
As of Friday night, Delaware State Police has not made the body cam footage viewable to the public,
New Castle County Police ultimately released body cam footage of the fatal shooting of Lymond Moses in Wilmington, but not until over two months had passed.
Davis said he hopes the family coming forward will nudge Delaware State Police to not hide behind the Law Enforcement Bill of Rights and show the footage to the public, and also issue charges.
"The appropriate criminal charges must be brought against this trooper or troopers, and the truth must be revealed to the public because it reflects some serious problems with law enforcement."
The childhood game of doorbell or door-knocking pranks have led to violence in other parts of the country.
A California man was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder after intentionally ramming his car into three teenage boys in 2020.
A Pittsburgh man was charged with simple assault and false imprisonment after allegedly grabbing an 11-year-old boy who rang his doorbell and ran away, but when went back to apologize.
Monday's Elsmere incident did not raise to the level of death, but Davis said DSP's silence is deafening.
"They need, State Police, to take responsibility."
Wilmington City Council has been pushing to create a Citizens Police Review Board, but has struggled to get the traction they feel they deserve at the state level.
Information from the Associated Press and NBC10 was used in this report