Standing before an all-electric, zero-emissions school bus utilized by The Warehouse--Wilmington's center for teens, by teens--U.S. Sen. Tom Carper on Monday told U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan it was a tangible example of the investments that needed to be ongoing for the health of Delaware's next generation.
"These investments will make it possible for nonprofits like The Warehouse and schools here in Delaware--and throughout our country--to access cleaner transportation options," Carper said. "That's good for our health, it's good for our environment, and it's good for our local economy. It's a win-win-win."
While climate investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law have been "historic," Carper said on May 2, 2022, it was integral more was done to confront the climate crisis, and it's only made possible through funding coming from the top.
"Nearly every aspect of the work that we do at the Environmental Protection Agency impacts our youth in some way. Every day, millions of children and teens ride the bus to and from school. For many, it's a quintessential part of being a kid in America," Regan said. "We've come a long way from the early days of the horse-drawn carriages. But folks, now it's once again time to reimagine what riding the school bus means for our children. Transitioning to a clean transportation future means cleaner air and less pollution. It means healthier kids, and fewer school days missed."
It also means more American manufacturing jobs, Regan said, an idea wholeheartedly endorsed by U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, the former Delaware Secretary of Labor. Rebuilding infrastructure to make it more future-considerate, to make cars that are going to pollute less, is going to help families put food on the table while making the world a healthier place. Blunt Rochester mimicked a nearby truck that had loudly interjected while representatives were addressing those gathered.
"Y'all know when I hear 'beep, beep, beep,' I'm like, 'Yes, somebody's working and that's a good thing. So this is about jobs, as well, but...this is especially about our youth, and about this generation," she said, adding later, "To see these young people today, they're not just picking up litter. They're picking up technology. They're creating jobs. They're saving the planet, and they're advocating for it. They are the ones that have pushed us to do the work that we're doing at record speed. And so today, we move from 'Give a hoot, don't pollute' to the Teen Warehouse that empowers teens, that basically says, 'This is for you, by you, but it will help all of us.'"
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, who arrived himself in an 18-wheeler cab which was also zero emissions, said laying the groundwork for a healthier generation of children was going to be some of the most important work that could be done. He said the buses like the one at The Warehouse are symbols of the future.
"Finally, in this bipartisan infrastructure bill, we have $5 billion for low- and zero-emission school buses," Coons said. "What we have behind us is an example of this new generation of zero-emission vehicles. They are expensive to deliver and develop and deploy at scale, and that's why we need this grant funding. We need partnership with industry that does the research and the innovation and the design. We need new job opportunities and new skills for folks to service these buses. But ultimately, we will see the realization of a future where children get to go to school safely in a bus that is silent, and where the only thing it emits, hopefully, is [nothing.]"
The bus is one of the most influential things officials can positively modify in the life of Delaware youths, said DNREC Sec. Shawn Garvin, because of the sheer amount of time kids spend on their bus.
"With the support and, more critically, the funding coming from the federal government, there's a lot more that we're going to be able to do," Garvin said. "But...we're talking about our youth. We're talking about our students in our school buses. They spend probably more time on school buses than any other vehicle during the course of a week. And so, it's a benefit to climate, but it's a benefit...most importantly, to the public health of our students."