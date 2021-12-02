A major sporting event is coming to Wilmington--kind of--and it's already got Mayor Mike Purzycki circling dates on his calendar.
"The BMW Championship is on its way next summer," Purzycki said. "Well, I think [the Wilmington Country Club is] right for them in a lot of ways. Obviously, it's a big event, it'll be something that all of our golf fans around here are really going to enjoy. But I think more than anything, it just helps the brand for our city. In fact, it's outside the city limits, but nobody has any idea what the city limits are. So we'll take complete ownership of it."
The BMW Championship marks the PGA Tour's penultimate round for the FedEx Cup playoffs. Purzycki just hopes the course at the Wilmington Country Club--a club that claims quite a few high-ranking elected officials among its members--will impress the tour members who come by from August 16 to the 21 in 2022, as they'll be some of the most knowledgeable critics the course has seen.
"I know the course very well, I'm a member," he said. "We look at the course and wonder just how the course will stand up to the best players in the entire world. And so we're hoping it'll give them a good tussle. But it's such a beautiful golf course, in such a beautiful facility. We look forward to having everybody there. And, frankly, we think we're going to show off really well."
Purzycki isn't Delaware's only elected official to pay dues there. Perhaps one of the reasons the tour chose the small First State as a stop was because of the fame gained when President Joe Biden was elected. Purzycki knows it will be a boon for the city, but was certain the country's highest elected leader had no role in arranging golf outings at locations where he might have personal interest.
"I'm certain he did not, but yeah, Joe has been a member. I assume the President is still a member," Puzycki chuckled. "[I expect] the usual. Our hotels will be jammed, our restaurants will be jammed. I suppose some people will rent their houses if they're inclined to do so--I'm certainly not--But it's really great for our economy. It's probably the second most important thing that's happened to Delaware, since our president got elected. All of a sudden, people are curious about a state that has this kind of an event here. It just changes people's impression of Delaware and Wilmington."
Tickets are now on sale for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoff's BMW Championship, with holiday pricing deals across all of the available tiers, which range from tickets for access to the grounds on a certain day, to packages including swanky lounge areas with food and drink available. More information on tickets is available online here.