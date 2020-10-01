The University of Delaware, facing a $268 million deficit in the wake of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, announced a week ago they'd be taking measures that included furloughs and layoffs to close that gap.
President Dennis Assanis detailed during a virtual town hall Thursday, October 1, 2020, some of those decisions and plans for the future of the school in the coming year. He called the deficit "pretty alarming," but said the school has provided an additional $10 million in financial aid to retain as many students as possible.
"We are aiming for at least 50% capacity in the residence halls, ideally more, and we're working on that; we are going to make some final decision soon," Assanis said. "I can tell you right now we have about 7,000 housing contracts. Already people have said, 'Tell us when [we can come back,] We'd be there the next day.' We are prioritizing--if we if we have to ration, how many people we can bring back into the residence halls--We start with freshmen and seniors."
Assanis said the school is currently at less than 20% capacity, creating a budget loss of $63.3 million. They've also lost $10 million in tuition due to an enrollment decline, $5.4 million from the fall sports delay, and $4.2 million in fees and fines because parking was made free for those students who are on the Newark campus this fall.
He noted COVID was going to change the landscape of higher educational institutions much as it has impacted the airline industry, and it might take a long time for these kinds of places to recover.
"I want my colleagues to do well, but peers in our size, and range, and scope, that experiencing losses between the size I'm showing here, and $1 billion. So this is really difficult. Our industry is being challenged. It's a moment. It's not just the airline industry, and so many others that you read in the news, it's the higher ed industry."
Assanis said they've run out of locations from which they could stop spending money.
"We have reduced spending or eliminated spending in almost every category," he said. "Supplies, contracts, equipment, travel, deferred maintenance."
He said non-academic units have been asked to cut their budgets by 25%. Anyone reporting to the president or vice president of operations has been asked to reduce their budget by between 35% and 50%.
Additionally, Assanis has asked as many of the 369 eligible employees who've reached 20 years of service to consider retirement so they can preserve and bring back full time as many of the employees as possible who are not eligible. Of those, 75 have said they will opt out voluntarily, Assanis said.
"We're [trying to not] reduce our workforce as much as we can to get out of this. To the contrary, we're trying to preserve our workforce to the maximum extent possible, please hear this for me," he said. "The only way we can accomplish this and mitigate our targets is by appealing to people, particularly those who are eligible, who have more than 20 years of service, great service. We love you dearly. You've given your heart and soul to this institution. But if you feel that you're ready to retire, perhaps this is the moment."
More painful, the president acknowledged, were the involuntary dismissals the university would have to undergo.
"Personnel reductions in time and workforce," he said. "Now, many of you are asking, 'Why don't we call this layoffs and furloughs.' We could. Technically it's not correct. We're not trying to hide anything."
The university will try to limit the impact possible furlough time would have on employees, where full days are missed, by spreading it out instead, little-by-little, across the entire year.
"Our goal is to protect our workforce to the extent possible, and to minimize the university-wide unpaid leave and temporary reductions to benefits to make our fiscal targets," he said. "But we have to make those fiscal targets."
The school will also be challenged by a ripple effect of loss, with the 2021 and 2022 school years also likely to see their revenues decreased by an estimated $40 million. The school does not, at this time, plan to sell assets, land, or UD-owned homes to reduce their deficit Assanis said, so as not to "compromise the future generations today."
But even with the losses, Assanis was optimistic about what would come down the road. He said, even with the challenges, 340 new faculty members with exciting programs have been added since July 2016, attracting new students and graduates.
'So is it all doom and gloom? Well, some of you that know me, well, you know that I'm the eternal optimist, but I have a reason to feel optimistic about the future," he said. "It's going to be around for years."