A local dad is leveraging social media and his iconic fashion sense to try and change the national narrative on Black fatherhood.
WASHED DADS--WASHED standing for "We Are Super Heroes Every Day"--grew out of a night Josh Thomas was sitting around talking with his cousins and some friends about their busy upcoming weekends.
"We were sitting around at this lounge, and we were going around like, 'Hey, what are you guys doing tomorrow?' It was a Friday, and we were all like, 'Oh, I've got to go to soccer.' 'My daughter has a recital.' 'I'm flying back home, the kid has games,'" he said. "It was like, we are really [busy,] but it was actually really cool we were all doing that, and to be able to do that and to want to do that, we've got to make that a cool thing."
A regional director for Amazon's fulfillment center in New Castle, Thomas said it's time more people helped dispel the myth that Black fathers aren't hard-working, present providers for their families. More importantly, he wanted a way to help the message go viral.
"That's the stereotype that we're trying to change," he said. "If you go look at our Instagram page, it's primarily black fathers. Right now, we're spreading that message through clothing. I wear a WASHED DADS shirt and someone says, 'Hey, what's that,' and I can say, 'Oh, it's WASHED DADS' and go through the go through the spiel. If they say, 'Oh that's awesome' and buy one, then wear it and post a picture of them with their kids at the amusement park, that is time spent. And that's what we're encouraging and sharing. You're part of a community who enjoys spending time with their kids. And you're you're posting that because you're proud to be a father."
While the core group has remained small, with six guys making up the organization, Thomas says they're message continues to grow, and they find creative ways to get involved in their communities and spread the WASHED DAD message. One of the members is a principal, he said, and they'll go read books to kids in classrooms there. They've participated in events with Thomas's employer. They've passed out 300 bookbags at a Delaware school. They even participated in Attorney General Kathy Jennings's expungement event a few weeks prior.
"We are influencer focusing on fathers making a positive impact on children," Thomas said. "It really is geared 'toward' fathers, because I have a couple other people who don't have kids, some friends who are like, 'Oh, I am a father figure.' And so really, the message is to father figures--dads, stepdads, uncles--these children need positive father figures. Superheroes."