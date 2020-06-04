Dover will give up one of its NASCAR races in 2021 Nashville, but in the eyes of the CEO of its race track, Delaware's capital is a winner.
"I think it's a win, win, win for everybody," said Dover Motorsports President and CEO Denis McGlynn on a conference call Wednesday afternoon officially announcing the company is moving one of its two allotted NASCAR Cup Series races from Dover to its track in Nashville.
McGlynn was not asked a follow-up during the conference call -- WDEL attempted to enter the queue but was told "access denied" by their system -- but did get a chance to ask Dover Motorsports Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Tatoian to explain what he meant.
"We understand the economic impact with going from two races to one. We all recognize that one remaining race is not going to have the same impact as two races. There's no question there's an impact there, but from the standpoint of keeping our company healthy, that keeps our Dover International Speedway healthy..."
Dover has been in the cross-hairs for losing a race for several years as the track's attendance has plummeted over the past decade, an issue that has faced many tracks on the circuit.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen told WDEL when told about McGlynn's comments that the news wasn't unexpected, and he has a level of compassion about the sport's issues, being a frequent racegoer.
"It's certainly not only a disappointment, but it is something that will be a hit to our local economy. This is something that is happening across the country, NASCAR is trying to reinvent itself."
Reinventing itself is including updating the schedule, and wanting to get a race into a NASCAR-hungry market.
According to Nielsen Media Research, Nashville provided FOX with their 4th highest rating for the first live Cup race following the COVID-19 pandemic-induced postponement of the series.
Dover Motorsports, which operates Dover International Speedway, bought Nashville Superspeedway in 2001, and that's how this week's decision was born.
Tatoian did say that he's optimistic that Dover won't go the way of places like North Wilkesboro [North Carolina], who have dropped off the schedule completely.
"What we feel comfortable about is that that one race is safe, and will be there for the next 50 years."
Christiansen said he hopes that with the one race, maybe scarcity could help his city's biggest sporting venue.
"Consolidating all of the fans that would attend a race over two races from a small crowd to a medium-to-large crowd certainly may well make up for the income that the area will suffer the loss from."
While the future will be smaller for Dover beginning next year, there's still a matter of 2020.
NASCAR still hasn't decided what they plan to do with the postponed May race in Delaware.
"It's not official yet, but the likelihood is that we may be running a doubleheader in August, which means we would be hosting six races over three or four days."
That could be a challenge for Dover, which does not have lights for its NASCAR track. Those races would be two Cup races, two Xfinity races, a Truck race, and an ARCA East race.
Another big question for August would be whether fans would even be allowed to watch, as Delaware continues to recover from COVID-19.
"We feel comfortable that as we progress, there's a reasonable chance we can host some fans. To what extent? We don't know. We won't do it if we don't think we can do it in a safe manner."
While the stands could be empty in August, the idea that there will be just one NASCAR weekend in Dover means there's yet another weekend with nothing going on at the track.
"When you build facilities like this, every day it goes empty is a day you're not generating revenue. We are a for-profit company, so it is our best interest, and the community's best interest, to take advantage as much as we possibly can, and we'll continue to do that."
Besides the two, and soon to be one, NASCAR weekends, Dover Speedway also plays host to the annual Firefly Festival, which was canceled this year.
Dover hosted Indy Racing League events in 1998 and 1999, but has seen the venue lie dormant most of the year, besides driving experience packages.
Dover Motorsports certainly proved to be a winner on Wednesday, as their stock went up 12% on the announcement, but whether Dover, Delaware will actually be in the "win" column as one of their races flies away to Music City? Only time will tell.