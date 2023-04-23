UDance, University of Delaware's 12 hour dance marathon raised money on Sunday for families struggling with childhood cancer.
UD freshman Kennedy Amato attended her first UDance, waking up at 6 am with her friends like Riley Ruane to experience it all.
"I just raised money for fun to be a part of [UDance]," says Amato. "Every penny, for the kids."
Ruane says that she plans to become a Physician's Assistant and wants to start her journey with helping people now.
"We're going to be here the whole twelve hours!" says Ruane.
Ruane and Amato aren't alone in their pursuit to positively impact the world and their community.
UDance has been supporting families of children with childhood cancer for the last 17 years, which inspired around 6600 students to participate last year alone, including a new participant, freshman Lesley Shaffer.
"I went to a Pennsylvania school, so Mini THON was a whole thing, which is basically just a smaller version of Penn State's THON," Shaffer says. "It was always something that I wanted to be a part of."
Executive UDance member and senior, Caroline Stevenson, has worked with UDance and B+ Foundation, the beneficiary organization since she was a freshman herself.
Stevenson describes feeling a sense of community as she's surrounded by other students that hold values similar to her own, including helping B+ Foundation families and their "B+ Heroes," or the kids battling cancer.
"It's about being a part of something that's bigger than yourself," says Stevenson.
The Be Positive Foundation was started after Andrew McDonough's family wanted to help other children after they'd lost their child to Leukemia in 2007.
McDonough's blood type was B+, but it has gone on to be a mantra and foundation helping other families in need.
Stevenson says that while she was raising funds and pushing to support families, the experience actually helped her along the way too.
"It's made me a better person and I feel like it's changed everyone else too for the better," says Stevenson.
This year, UDelaware raised $1,784,082.81.