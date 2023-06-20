The weather is getting warmer, and summer officially begins Wednesday -- that means Wilmington Parks and Recreation's five swimming pools are closer to opening.
The pools will open next Monday June 26th, and will stay open through August 17th. Parks and Rec also maintains seven "spray parks" that offer a cooling spray of water.
Pool operating hours vary, and more information is available from Wilmington Parks and Recreation. or by calling (302) 576-3810.
Pool locations are:
- Eden Park Pool, New Castle Avenue
- William “Hicks” Anderson Center, Fifth and Madison streets
- Foster Brown Pool, 7th and Lombard streets
- P.S. DuPont Middle School Pool, 701 West 34th Street
- Joseph R. Biden Aquatic Center (formerly Prices Run Pool), 26th Street and Speakman Place
Spray parks will be available until Labor Day at:
- Helen Chambers Park, Sixth and Madison streets
- Mack Park, West 6th Street and North Ford Avenue
- Father Tucker Park, 9th and Lincoln Streets
- Kosciuszko Park, 601 South Franklin Street
- Woodlawn Park, Fourth and Ferris streets
- Brown-Cihocki, Duncan Street and 8th Avenue
- Rodney Square, 10th and King streets