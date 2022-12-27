Even evergreens won't last forever.
If your Christmas tree was once among the living, it's time to consider how to dispose of it.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, Christmas trees may be recycled long into January - but, don't wait too long. Adam Schlachter with DNREC said your hauler may offer a special collection but only at certain times.
Yard waste sites may have restricted hours, and some may charge.
The bottom line: make the call ahead of time, so you are not caught by surprise before you send off your Christmas tree for its ultimate demise.
A list of yard waste collection sites can be found at de.gov/yardwaste
According to DNREC, more than 176,000 tons of yard waste, which includes grass, leaves, brush, trees and other lawn and landscape materials were recycled in 2021.
"Repurposing your tree as mulch and then using that mulch either on your own property or as part of other uses of mulch throughout the state is a great way to really help our environment," Schlachter said.
Whatever method is chosen, any decorations, tinsel, flocking (fake snow) and tree stands must be removed from the tree.
"None of those things work well with a grinder," Schlachter said.
In New Castle County, the final day to leave Christmas trees or other yard waste at the Polly Drummond Road site in New Castle County will be Sunday January 15th. The DNREC-run site will close that day at sunset and will reopen in late March.
It is against the law to dump a Christmas tree at a Delaware State Park or on a beach sand dune.