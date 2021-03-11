Exactly one year ago today Delaware announced its first official case of COVID-19 in a University of Delaware faculty member, a man in his 50s, who had traveled out-of-state.
At that time, Governor John Carney said:
"We've been expecting and planning for this for weeks, and we're ready."
But no one could have predicted what would happen in the year that followed from lockdowns and mask mandates that resulted in job losses and a global economic downtown to a reinventing of education and social events with remote school and Zoom gatherings, moments that have both created divisions and shown perseverance.
"This crisis has eclipsed any public health emergency that we've ever been involved in as far as time, magnitude, and complexity," said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Division of Public Health. "We've been doing things in our division, some that we weren't ready for, many things that I don't think we ever thought would be our job or that we would ever need to be doing."
To date, Delaware has lost 1,492 lives to COVID-19.
"The loss of life is devastating. When we look at a regular flu season, we might lose 15 Delawareans. Our worst flu season ever we lost 38 Delawareans," she said. "Over 88,000 positive cases of COVID...many others have become ill and hospitalized."
In a University of Delaware webinar Wednesday, Rattay recalled a scare towards the beginning of the pandemic.
"We almost lost our ability to contract trace early on when we had cases around the UD community. We had quickly about 3,000 contacts, and just as the cases went up quickly, we just didn't have the capacity to contact every case," she said.
The Delaware National Guard stepped in to help with contact tracing. By the end of June, DPH had a more robust contract tracing program through a partnership with NORC. But contact tracing efforts were far from perfect, and the virus continued to spread.
"At our highest point, we had 400 contact tracers," she said.
The state Public Health Lab in Smyrna expanded testing capacity, and Rattay touted the state maintaining one of its highest testing rates in the country.
"May 14th was the first community testing event--the Curative event...STAR Campus has been one of our regular testing sites. But with many partners, including our Public Health Lab, which has essentially become a commercial lab over the past year."
In September, the state launched a COVID exposure notification alert app and have established two call centers.
"As of last week, we had over 100,000 Delawareans who had downloaded the COVID Alert DE app," she said. "We've received more than 91,000 calls and have responded to over 63,000 emails."
DPH has also visited 827 businesses to check for COVID compliance and played a key role in ensuring personal protective equipment was abundant.
"We have supported partners in many ways; we have delivered over 1.6 million pieces of personal protective equipment like masks and gowns, and face shields."
And mid-December, we finally saw some light at the end of the tunnel.
"We have some great vaccines now in the state. They first arrived on December 15th-that's another date I don't think we'll ever forget."
Elisabeth Cote, a progressive care unit nurse at Bayhealth, was the first person in the state to receive the vaccine.
Delaware's vaccination roll-out has been far from perfect, but is gaining steam. So far, 272,000 doses have been administered as of Wednesday with a "significant increase" in doses coming to the state. The state remains in Phase 1b and is focusing on seniors 65 and older.
"With a goal of saving as many lives and preventing as much hospitalization as possible."
Childcare workers, educators, and other essential workers are also being vaccinated in this current phase. She also spoke of the state's focus on equity to ensure vaccine is distributed in underserved communities, where the consequences of COVID-19 have been more severe, and barriers to vaccination exist.
"We really need to meet people, people from our Black and Brown communities, in their communities, in their places where their leadership, for example, their church pastors, their community service places, where their trusted champions are getting vaccinated and really encouraging others to be vaccinated," she said.
A year later, Delaware is not fully open and kids are only back in the classroom part-time. But the COVID-19 picture has improved dramatically in recent weeks with hospitalizations at their lowest point since summer.
Over the past year, Rattay said DPH has logged a lot of valuable lessons learned. Prior to COVID, she said the division was weak in epidemiology.
"Our data infrastructure, specifically for our lab reporting, is really an antiquated system, and the pandemic really hit us when the system really wasn't ready for the quantity of labs that we needed to take on," she said. "It crashed multiple times--not in a complete crash way--but it has been, I think, one of the most stressful aspects of our response."
During Wednesday's webinar, WDEL had an opportunity to ask Rattay what she knows now that she wished she knew 365 days ago.
"If I wished I had known anything right at the time of the first case, I wish I had known how common asymptomatic spread was going to be because that really was a complete game-changer for us. We didn't think masks were necessary because just look for symptomatic people--it's the symptomatic people, right, that are spreading it. Not with this infection," she said.
And there's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19 and emerging variants.
"We don't know the impact of long COVID," she said. "[But] I do feel that we're all in a certainly better place, and I can say for our division, we don't ever want to go through this again, but the reality is we probably will, and we are in a better place now to be able to handle this kind of response, certainly, than we were a year ago.