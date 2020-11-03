It's Election Day in Delaware.
There's a lot of information to process, from races to polls. Here, WDEL breaks down all you'll need to know before you head out to do your civic duty and cast your ballot.
Where should I vote?
First, if you're voting in-person today and physically heading to the polls, here's where you can find your polling location: ivote.de.gov. There's an address search available which will direct you to your polling location. You can also use that same site to check if a mailed-in ballot has been received, or for those who haven't yet sent in their mail-in ballots, where they'll be collected from official dropbox locations until 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can not drop off mail-in ballots at polling locations.
Early Tuesday, long lines were reported first thing in the morning at many polling locations, including, but not limited to Brandywine Hundred, Wilmington, New Castle, Bear, Greenwood, and Lewes. Lunchtime and early evening hours are also popular times to vote; however, lines may become more frequent due to social distancing requirements inside polling places.
As of late Monday, 161,161 of the 189,894 requested vote-by-mail ballots in Delaware had been returned.
Masks won't be mandated for those visiting polls in-person, but are encouraged. What is mandated are the presence of militias. Anyone visiting polls who feels they're being threatened or intimidated should reach out to the Delaware Department of Elections at 302.739.4277.
The races
There's, of course, the big race at the top of the ticket, but Delaware has some significant races at the federal and state levels as well.
President and Vice President of the United States
At the top of the ticket, you'll find embattled incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence facing off with Delaware's own Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden seeking the title of Commander in Chief along with his vice presidential running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.
In addition to the two largest parties on the ballot, third-party candidates include Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen and running mate Jeremy "Spike" Cohen, and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and running mate Angela Walker.
US Senate
At the federal level, Democratic incumbent Senator Chris Coons faces a challenger in America First Republican Lauren Witzke, whose past and current day activities have not prohibited her from beating the party-backed candidate and gaining strong footing among some of Delaware's farthest-right-leaning voters--though not all.
Libertarian Nadine Frost and Independent Mark Turley also appear on the U.S. Senate ticket.
US House of Representatives
Delaware's first Black and first female Congresswoman, Democratic incumbent Lisa Blunt Rochester, will seek reelection against a challenger in former teacher, Amtrak engineer, and actor Lee Murphy.
Also appearing on the U.S. House ticket are Independent Catherine Purcell and Libertarian David Rogers.
Delaware Governor
Incumbent Democrat Governor John Carney is running against Republican newcomer Julianne Murray. While Carney has spent considerable campaign time focused on steering the state through the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Murray, who's a downstate attorney, has introduced some of her own legislative ideas, including her Small Business Bill of Rights and Restoring Balance initiatives.
Delaware Lieutenant Governor
Democrat incumbent Bethany Hall-Long faces a challenger in Republican Donyale Hall.
Also appearing on the ticket is Independent candidate Kevin Baron.
Insurance Commissioner
Democrat incumbent Trinidad Navarro will seek re-election against Republican Challenger Dr. Julia Pillsbury.
Delaware State Senate
|Senate District
|Democrat
|Republican
|1
|Sarah McBride
|Steven Washington
|5
|Kyle Evans Gay
|Catherine A. Cloutier
|7
|Spiros Mantzavinos
|Anthony Delcollo
|8
|Davide P. Sokola
|9
|Jack Walsh
|Todd Ruckle
|12
|Nicole Poore
|13
|Marie Pinkney
|Alexander M. Homich
|14
|Bruce C. Ennis
|Craig Pugh
|15
|Jaci Hugg
|David Lawson
|19
|Brian G. Pettyjohn
|20
|Gerald W. Hocker
Delaware State Representative
|House District
|Democrat
|Republican
|Third-Party
|1
|Nnamdi Chukwuocha
|2
|Stephanie T. Bolden
|3
|Sherry Dorsey Walker
|4
|Gerald L. Brady
|Jordan Nally
|5
|Kendra Johnson
|6
|Debra Heffernan
|7
|Larry D. Lambert Jr.
|James W. Haubrich
|Scott A. Gesty (I)
|8
|Sherae'a 'Rae' Moore
|Daniel M. Zitofsky
|9
|Debbie Harrington
|Kevin S. Hensley
|10
|Sean Matthews
|11
|Jeffrey N. Spiegleman
|12
|Krista Griffith
|Jeffrey Cragg
|13
|John L. Mitchell Jr.
|14
|Pete Schwartzkopf
|15
|Valerie Longhurst
|Michael Higgin
|Amy A. Merlino (L)
|16
|Franklin D. Cooke Jr.
|17
|Melissa Minor-Brown
|18
|David. S. Bentz
|19
|Kimberly A. Williams
|20
|Stephen T. Smyk
|21
|Stephanie Barry
|Michael Ramone
|22
|Luann D'Agostino
|Michael F. Smith
|23
|Paul Baumbach
|24
|Edward Osienski
|Gregory Wilps
|25
|John A. Kowalko Jr.
|26
|Madinah Wilson-Anton
|Timothy Conrad
|27
|Eric A. Morrison
|Donald Carl 'Tripp' Keister III
|William M. Hinds (L)
|28
|William Carson
|29
|William Bush
|Robin R. Hayes
|30
|Chuck Groce
|Shannon W. Morris
|31
|Seam M. Lynn
|Richard Harpster
|32
|Andria Bennett
|Charyl Precourt
|33
|Rachael King
|Charles S. Postles Jr.
|34
|Adewunmi 'Ade' Kuforiji
|Lyndon D. Yearick
|35
|Darrynn Harris
|Jesse R. Vanderwende
|36
|Greg Fuller
|Bryan W. Shupe
|37
|Ruth Briggs King
|38
|Ronald E. Gray
|39
|Daniel B. Short
|40
|Timothy D. Dukes
|41
|Richard G. Collins
New Castle County Races
|County Race
|Democrat
|Republican
|Third-Party
|Clerk of the Peace
|Lisa Darrah
|County Council President
|Karen Hartley-Nagle
|Brian G. Whitaker
|County Executive
|Matthew Meyer
|Council - District 7
|George Smiley
|Council - District 8
|John Cartier
|Council - District 9
|Timothy P. Sheldon
|Council - District 10
|Jea P. Street
|Council - District 11
|David L. Tackett
|Council - District 12
|William Bell
Wilmington Races
|City race
|Democrat
|Republican
|Third-Party
|Mayor
|Michael S. Purzycki
|City Treasurer
|Dawayne Sims
|Council President
|Trippi Congo
|Council At-Large
|Maria D. Cabrera
|Ciro Adams
|Ronnell Edward Page
|Rysheema Dixon
|Calvin Maurice Brown
|Loretta Walsh
|James Spadola
|Council - District 1
|Linda Gray
|Council - District 2
|Shane Darby
|Council - District 3
|Zanthia Oliver
|Council - District 4
|Michelle Harlee
|Council - District 5
|Bregetta A. Fields
|Alexander Hackett (I)
|Council - District 6
|Yolanda McCoy
|Council - District 7
|Chris Johnson
|Dayl C. Thomas (L)
|Council - District 8
|Nathan Field
Kent & Sussex Races
|Race
|Democrat
|Republican
|Third-Party
|Kent County Levy Court Commissioner - District 1
|Joanne H. Masten
|Doug Chervenak
|Kent County Levy Court Commissioner - District 3
|Allan Angel
|Welton Satchell
|Kent County Levy Court Commissioner - District 5
|Gerge 'Jody' Sweeney
|Clint Brothers
|Kent County Clerk of the Peace
|Brenda Wootten
|Kimberly Petters
|William McVay (L)
|Kent County Register of Wills
|Harold K. Brode
|John P. Kelly III
|Sussex County Council - District 1
|Hunter Hastings
|Michael H. Vincent
|Sussex County Council - District 2
|Cynthia C. Green
|Sussex County Council - District 3
|Mark G. Schaeffer
|Sussex County Clerk of the Peace
|Norman 'Jay' Jones Jr.
The polls are open in Delaware from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.