It's Election Day in Delaware.

There's a lot of information to process, from races to polls. Here, WDEL breaks down all you'll need to know before you head out to do your civic duty and cast your ballot.

Where should I vote?

First, if you're voting in-person today and physically heading to the polls, here's where you can find your polling location: ivote.de.gov. There's an address search available which will direct you to your polling location. You can also use that same site to check if a mailed-in ballot has been received, or for those who haven't yet sent in their mail-in ballots, where they'll be collected from official dropbox locations until 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can not drop off mail-in ballots at polling locations.

Early Tuesday, long lines were reported first thing in the morning at many polling locations, including, but not limited to Brandywine Hundred, Wilmington, New Castle, Bear, Greenwood, and Lewes. Lunchtime and early evening hours are also popular times to vote; however, lines may become more frequent due to social distancing requirements inside polling places.

As of late Monday, 161,161 of the 189,894 requested vote-by-mail ballots in Delaware had been returned.

Masks won't be mandated for those visiting polls in-person, but are encouraged. What is mandated are the presence of militias. Anyone visiting polls who feels they're being threatened or intimidated should reach out to the Delaware Department of Elections at 302.739.4277.

The races

There's, of course, the big race at the top of the ticket, but Delaware has some significant races at the federal and state levels as well.

President and Vice President of the United States

At the top of the ticket, you'll find embattled incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence facing off with Delaware's own Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden seeking the title of Commander in Chief along with his vice presidential running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

In addition to the two largest parties on the ballot, third-party candidates include Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen and running mate Jeremy "Spike" Cohen, and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and running mate Angela Walker.

US Senate

At the federal level, Democratic incumbent Senator Chris Coons faces a challenger in America First Republican Lauren Witzke, whose past and current day activities have not prohibited her from beating the party-backed candidate and gaining strong footing among some of Delaware's farthest-right-leaning voters--though not all.

Libertarian Nadine Frost and Independent Mark Turley also appear on the U.S. Senate ticket.

US House of Representatives

Delaware's first Black and first female Congresswoman, Democratic incumbent Lisa Blunt Rochester, will seek reelection against a challenger in former teacher, Amtrak engineer, and actor Lee Murphy.

Also appearing on the U.S. House ticket are Independent Catherine Purcell and Libertarian David Rogers.

Delaware Governor

Incumbent Democrat Governor John Carney is running against Republican newcomer Julianne Murray. While Carney has spent considerable campaign time focused on steering the state through the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Murray, who's a downstate attorney, has introduced some of her own legislative ideas, including her Small Business Bill of Rights and Restoring Balance initiatives.

Delaware Lieutenant Governor

Democrat incumbent Bethany Hall-Long faces a challenger in Republican Donyale Hall.

Also appearing on the ticket is Independent candidate Kevin Baron.

Insurance Commissioner

Democrat incumbent Trinidad Navarro will seek re-election against Republican Challenger Dr. Julia Pillsbury.

Delaware State Senate

Senate District Democrat Republican 1 Sarah McBride Steven Washington 5 Kyle Evans Gay Catherine A. Cloutier 7 Spiros Mantzavinos Anthony Delcollo 8 Davide P. Sokola 9 Jack Walsh Todd Ruckle 12 Nicole Poore 13 Marie Pinkney Alexander M. Homich 14 Bruce C. Ennis Craig Pugh 15 Jaci Hugg David Lawson 19 Brian G. Pettyjohn 20 Gerald W. Hocker

Delaware State Representative

House District Democrat Republican Third-Party 1 Nnamdi Chukwuocha 2 Stephanie T. Bolden 3 Sherry Dorsey Walker 4 Gerald L. Brady Jordan Nally 5 Kendra Johnson 6 Debra Heffernan 7 Larry D. Lambert Jr. James W. Haubrich Scott A. Gesty (I) 8 Sherae'a 'Rae' Moore Daniel M. Zitofsky 9 Debbie Harrington Kevin S. Hensley 10 Sean Matthews 11 Jeffrey N. Spiegleman 12 Krista Griffith Jeffrey Cragg 13 John L. Mitchell Jr. 14 Pete Schwartzkopf 15 Valerie Longhurst Michael Higgin Amy A. Merlino (L) 16 Franklin D. Cooke Jr. 17 Melissa Minor-Brown 18 David. S. Bentz 19 Kimberly A. Williams 20 Stephen T. Smyk 21 Stephanie Barry Michael Ramone 22 Luann D'Agostino Michael F. Smith 23 Paul Baumbach 24 Edward Osienski Gregory Wilps 25 John A. Kowalko Jr. 26 Madinah Wilson-Anton Timothy Conrad 27 Eric A. Morrison Donald Carl 'Tripp' Keister III William M. Hinds (L) 28 William Carson 29 William Bush Robin R. Hayes 30 Chuck Groce Shannon W. Morris 31 Seam M. Lynn Richard Harpster 32 Andria Bennett Charyl Precourt 33 Rachael King Charles S. Postles Jr. 34 Adewunmi 'Ade' Kuforiji Lyndon D. Yearick 35 Darrynn Harris Jesse R. Vanderwende 36 Greg Fuller Bryan W. Shupe 37 Ruth Briggs King 38 Ronald E. Gray 39 Daniel B. Short 40 Timothy D. Dukes 41 Richard G. Collins

New Castle County Races

County Race Democrat Republican Third-Party Clerk of the Peace Lisa Darrah County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle Brian G. Whitaker County Executive Matthew Meyer Council - District 7 George Smiley Council - District 8 John Cartier Council - District 9 Timothy P. Sheldon Council - District 10 Jea P. Street Council - District 11 David L. Tackett Council - District 12 William Bell

Wilmington Races

City race Democrat Republican Third-Party Mayor Michael S. Purzycki City Treasurer Dawayne Sims Council President Trippi Congo Council At-Large Maria D. Cabrera Ciro Adams Ronnell Edward Page | | Rysheema Dixon Calvin Maurice Brown | | Loretta Walsh James Spadola Council - District 1 Linda Gray Council - District 2 Shane Darby Council - District 3 Zanthia Oliver Council - District 4 Michelle Harlee Council - District 5 Bregetta A. Fields Alexander Hackett (I) Council - District 6 Yolanda McCoy Council - District 7 Chris Johnson Dayl C. Thomas (L) Council - District 8 Nathan Field

Kent & Sussex Races

Race Democrat Republican Third-Party Kent County Levy Court Commissioner - District 1 Joanne H. Masten Doug Chervenak Kent County Levy Court Commissioner - District 3 Allan Angel Welton Satchell Kent County Levy Court Commissioner - District 5 Gerge 'Jody' Sweeney Clint Brothers Kent County Clerk of the Peace Brenda Wootten Kimberly Petters William McVay (L) Kent County Register of Wills Harold K. Brode John P. Kelly III Sussex County Council - District 1 Hunter Hastings Michael H. Vincent Sussex County Council - District 2 Cynthia C. Green Sussex County Council - District 3 Mark G. Schaeffer Sussex County Clerk of the Peace Norman 'Jay' Jones Jr.

The polls are open in Delaware from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.