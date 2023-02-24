Letters being received by property owners in Kent County warning of a "final notice" for a home warranty are not originating from Kent County Levy Court.
The scam letters come in two varieties. One asks for an immediate response and contains something meant to resemble a voucher or a check. Another is a full-page letter which warns of a final notice from "Home Warranty Services."
The documents contain phone numbers to call, but Kent County Levy Court officials say the mailings may be ignored. Anyone with questions may call Kent County Levy Court.