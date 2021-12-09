"We're here to deliver a letter with 42 signatures to Sen. Chris Coons to urge him to support voting rights, no matter what it takes--even if it means reforming the filibuster," said Delaware Sierra Club Director Sherri Evans-Stanton.
More than a dozen individuals, including leaders of multiple faiths and activist groups from around the First State, hand-delivered the letter to the office of the U.S. Senator in the 1100 block of Market Street in Wilmington Thursday, December 9, 2021.
"To accomplish a sustainable and healthier future for everyone, we need to have a healthier democracy. And we cannot have healthy democracy if we don't let everyone be able to vote," said Shweta Arya, Director of Delaware Interfaith Power and Light. "All our faith groups really support that right. We can take care of our brothers and sisters. We know that voter suppression is so common in all different states, and black and brown voters are being suppressed everywhere. So this is really important for us to take care of."
It's a right and a human concern with which all individuals should involve themselves to ensure all people, regardless of political or religious belief, have a voice in the process of democracy, said First and Central Presbyterian Church Transitional Pastor James Kay.
"To deprive people of the right to vote through shenanigans, to discourage voting--to discourage mail voting, drive-in voting, to have Tuesday, election day, not be a holiday--to restrict all of this, it's just a way of preventing democracy. How can one support that," said Kay. "To have the filibuster empowering a tiny minority in the Senate, to block the will of the people, is just unconscionable. So I'm here to support that--as a Christian, as a minister, but as a citizen. And I think I would join many other citizens who may not even be religious in similar concern."
The voice of the people needs to be protected, said Claire Snyder-Hall, Executive Director of Common Cause Delaware. With rising division in the country and violent domestic terrorists willing to rise to act of violence against the government in attempts to overthrow it, she said it's important to protect and strengthen citizens' avenues for participating in the established government.
"We're asking that Sen. Coons come out publicly for filibuster reform, which is simply changing an arcane Senate rule that has historically been used to prop up Jim Crow, so that we can pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act," Snyder-Hall said. "[They] are essential to protecting our democracy from anti-voter extremists, insurrectionists, and white supremacists who are organizing all over the country to curtail the freedom to vote. So the faith leaders came this morning to personally deliver the letter to Senator Coons' office."
It's part of their calling, said Rev. Dr. Lyle Dykstra, to take a stand against a society infringing no citizens' rights.
"In our nation, it is the responsibility of the religious community to speak truth, and to call the society to be just and fair," Dykstra said. "The Founding Fathers expected this from the religious community. Freedom of religion meant that every religion at that time--all denominations, expressions of Christianity and Judaism--were to be free to influence the society, and they trusted the church to keep the moral, ethical attitudes of the citizens. That's how they saw the church, and that's still our call."
Additionally, religious leaders are also citizens, Snyder-Hall said, calling back to Kay's point.
"This is a broad range of faith leaders. So it's not one religion trying to push something. it's talking about, not a particular partisan policy, but rather the basic process through which everybody has their voice heard in a democratic system," she said. "Now we have, basically, universal suffrage, right? We've enfranchised all groups. It used to be a duty for people to vote. Asking people to vote--regardless of party, regardless of where they stand--we see that as a as a positive thing, not controversial. But it's been politicized by a small group of extremists who are out of step with the majority of the population trying to make sure their people win, even if that's not who the populace wants to win."
You can read the full letter here: