The Delaware primary election takes place Tuesday, September 15, 2020, and there are a number of candidates hoping to finalize their spot on the general election ballot.
Races will be sorted out Tuesday as the country prepares for a general election this November between Delaware's own former Vice President Joe Biden and current President Donald J. Trump.
Delaware is a closed primary state, so elections are limited to registered party members. If you need to find your polling location to cast your ballot in person, check out the PDF included at the bottom of this article, or visit Vote411.org. For the first time ever, the state Office of Elections is also anticipating an influx of vote-by-mail ballots, made possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, we'll take a look at some of the bigger races Delawareans will have to decide.
Major statewide races:
U.S. Senate - Democrat
One of Delaware's U.S. Senate seats is held by Democrat Chris Coons, who faces a primary challenger this year:
Incumbent Chris Coons
'Able to deliver meaningful results' | Coons faces challenger in Delaware primary for US Senate seat
"I'm running for reelection to the United States Senate so I can keep fighting for Delaware,…
Challenger Jessica Scarane
Senator Chris Coons will have a challenger from within the Democratic party in 2020. Find out more about candidate Jessica Scarane:
U.S. Senate - Republican
These candidates are looking to make the ballot for a shot at one of Delaware's U.S. Senate seats:
Jim DeMartino
Republican James "Jim" DeMartino, a marine veteran and Delaware attorney, wants to take a "h…
Lauren Witzke
From Mexican cartel drug-runner to US Senate hopeful: Delaware's Lauren Witzke looks to upset incumbent Coons
"Right now, despite COVID-19, we are hosting meet-and-greets across the state," said Lauren …
U.S. Representative - Republican
The winner of this race will face Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) in the general election:
Matthew M. Hathaway Morris
Prison stint for violent 'hate crime,' substance abuse recovery showed US House hopeful what needs to change in America
"I can't stress it enough that every person deserves a second chance," says Matthew Morris, …
Lee Murphy
'I stand for the working man' | GOP-endorsed Murphy hopes to challenge Blunt Rochester for Delaware's US House seat
Delaware Republican Party-endorsed candidate Lee Murphy, who's hoping to take on incumbent R…
Delaware Governor - Democrat
Incumbent John Carney has a primary challenger following the completion of his first term:
John Carney
'I'll always focus on things that need to be done' | Carney gears up for a 2nd term fight as Delaware's governor
"Haven't done much campaigning," said Gov. John Carney during an interview with WDEL. "I've …
David Lamar Williams Jr.
"Governor [John] Carney's doing a good job," said David Lamar Wiliams Jr., a gubernatorial c…
Delaware Governor - Republican
This is the most hotly contested primary race this year for Delaware, with a number of Republican candidates looking to unseat Democratic leadership, who have held the seat since Tom Carper won the office in 1992.
Colin Bonini
A familiar opponent is looking to take on incumbent John Carney in Delaware's gubernatorial …
David Joseph Bosco
'I get out there' | David Bosco hopes living life across Delaware gives him advantage in gubernatorial race
The field of candidates vying to be Delaware's next executive head of state continues to expand.
Dave Graham
'I'm the rebel in the Republican Party' | Graham among field of hopefuls looking to challenge for Delaware's governorship
Joining a crowded Republican primary field looking to take Delaware's governorship, David Gr…
Julianne E. Murray
'Are you better off today than...4 years ago?' | GOP endorses Julianne Murray in race to challenge Gov. Carney
Georgetown lawyer Julianne Murray has received the Republican Party's official endorsement i…
Bryant Richardson
"First of all, I believe the governor has overstepped his authority. But also, he's failed t…
Also running is Scott Walker (of spray painted campaign signs notoriety). Here's an article we wrote from the last time he ran in 2018, just after he livestreamed an AA meeting on his Facebook page but just prior to his DUI arrest:
Since his shocking win in the primary this past September, thousands are still scratching th…
Other state races:
|Insurance Commissioner
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|Trinidad Navarro
|Kayode Abegunde
|State Senate - District 1
|Democrats
|Sarah McBride
|Joseph McCole
|State Senate - District 5
|Democrats
|Denise Bowers
|Kyle Evans Gay
|Eric Levin
|State Senate - District 13
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|David B. McBride
|Marie Pinkney
|State Senate - District 14
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|Bruce C. Ennis
|Kyra L. Hoffner
|Terrell Wiliams
|Terrance Lee Baker
|Craig Pugh
|State Rep. - District 4
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|Gerald L. Brady
|Amy Solomon
|State Rep. - District 7
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|Ray Seigfried
|Larry D. Lambert Jr.
|State Rep. - District 8
|Democrats
|Sherae'a "Rae" Moore
|Matthew W. Powell
|Yvette Santiago
|Kenneth Boulden
|State Rep. - District 10
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|Sean Matthews
|Keith A. James
|State Rep. - District 26
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|John J. Viola
|Gabriel Olawale Adelagunja
|Madinah Wilson-Anton
|State Rep. - District 27
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|Earl G. Jaques Jr.
|Eric A. Morrison
|State Rep. - District 34
|Democrats
|Bob Haynes
|Adewunmi "Ade" Kuforiji
New Castle County races:
County Executive - Democrat
Incumbent Matt Meyer faces a challenger in this year's primary at the completion of his first term.
Margaret "Maggie" Jones
Maggie Jones wants to fix a major issue she said she sees with the current New Castle County…
Matt Meyer
'We really delivered good' | With primary challenger, Meyer seeks reelection as New Castle County Executive
"I won student council election in 11th grade that nobody thought I was going to win, and th…
Council President - Democrat
Democrats have four candidates looking for the top seat on New Castle County Council, including incumbent Karen Hartley-Nagle. She's being challenged by Monique Johns and Ciro Poppiti.
A review of their debate can be found here:
VIDEO | New Castle County Council president candidates square off on police accountability, ethics in 1st debate
Four candidates vying to be New Castle County Council's next president participated in their…
Other county races - Northern:
|Clerk of the Peace
|Democrats
|Lisa Darrah
|Ajawavi J. Ajavon
|County Council - District 12
|Democrats
|William Bell
|Kevin Caneco
Other county races - Southern:
|Kent - Levy Court Commissioner - District 1
|Democrats
|Joanne H. Masten
|Morgan Russum
|Sussex - Council - District 2
|Republicans
|Lisa Hudson Briggs
|Cynthia C. Green
|Robert D. Wilson
|Sussex - Council - District 3
|Republicans
|Incumbent
|Irwin "I.G." Burton III
|Mark G. Schaeffer
Local races:
Wilmington City Council president
Incumbent Hanifa Shabazz is being challenged for the city council's top seat by council member Trippi Congo.
Hanifa Shabazz
Incumbent Wilmington City Council President Hanifa Shabazz wants four more years on the job.
Trippi Congo
Congo to push for change, including a Wilmington school district, more community centers, if elected council president
Longtime Wilmington City Councilman Trippi Congo has thrown his hat into the ring to be Wilm…
Other local races:
|Mayor of Wilmington
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|Michael S. Purzycki
|Velda Jones-Potter
|Justen A. Wright
|Wilmington Treasurer
|Democrats
|Dawayne Sims
|Va'shun "Vash" Turner
|Wilmington City Council - At Large
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|Rysheema Dixon
|Incumbent
|Samuel L. Guy
|Incumbent
|Loretta Walsh
|Maria D. Cabrera
|Tyrone C. Johnson Sr.
|Robert M. Oliver
|Charles Potter Jr.
|Arisa White
|Wilmington City Council - District 1
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|Linda Gray
|Karen "Butter" Flowers
|Albert "Al" Mills
|Coby J. Owens
|Wilmington City Council - District 2
|Democrats
|Shane Darby
|John Johnson Jr.
|Billy Lane Jr.
|Dorothy King
|Wilmington City Council - District 3
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|Zanitha Oliver
|Davon "D" Marque Hall
|Wilmington City Council - District 4
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|Michelle Harlee
|Donald Farrell
|Wilmington City Council - District 5
|Democrats
|Bregetta A. Fields
|Christian Willauer
|Wilmington City Council - District 6
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|Yolanda McCoy
|Evon Murray
|Josue Ortega
|Ian "Jahiti" Smith
|Wilmington City Council - District 7
|Democrats
|Incumbent
|Christofer Johnson
|Devon Hynson
|Wilmington City Council - District 8
|Democrats
|Sean Barney
|Nathan Field
Polling locations
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Delaware. To find your polling location for voting in person, use this list--there are several additional pages viewable if you click on the PDF to open it--or visit Vote411.org to put in your address and be directed to your location automatically.