The Delaware primary election takes place Tuesday, September 15, 2020, and there are a number of candidates hoping to finalize their spot on the general election ballot.

Races will be sorted out Tuesday as the country prepares for a general election this November between Delaware's own former Vice President Joe Biden and current President Donald J. Trump.

Delaware is a closed primary state, so elections are limited to registered party members. If you need to find your polling location to cast your ballot in person, check out the PDF included at the bottom of this article, or visit Vote411.org. For the first time ever, the state Office of Elections is also anticipating an influx of vote-by-mail ballots, made possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the bigger races Delawareans will have to decide.

Major statewide races:

U.S. Senate - Democrat

One of Delaware's U.S. Senate seats is held by Democrat Chris Coons, who faces a primary challenger this year:

Incumbent Chris Coons

Challenger Jessica Scarane

U.S. Senate - Republican

These candidates are looking to make the ballot for a shot at one of Delaware's U.S. Senate seats:

Jim DeMartino

Lauren Witzke

U.S. Representative - Republican

The winner of this race will face Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) in the general election:

Matthew M. Hathaway Morris

Lee Murphy

Delaware Governor - Democrat

Incumbent John Carney has a primary challenger following the completion of his first term:

John Carney

David Lamar Williams Jr.

Delaware Governor - Republican

This is the most hotly contested primary race this year for Delaware, with a number of Republican candidates looking to unseat Democratic leadership, who have held the seat since Tom Carper won the office in 1992.

Colin Bonini

David Joseph Bosco

Dave Graham

Julianne E. Murray

Bryant Richardson

Also running is Scott Walker (of spray painted campaign signs notoriety). Here's an article we wrote from the last time he ran in 2018, just after he livestreamed an AA meeting on his Facebook page but just prior to his DUI arrest:

Other state races:

Insurance Commissioner Democrats Incumbent Trinidad Navarro Kayode Abegunde State Senate - District 1 Democrats Sarah McBride Joseph McCole State Senate - District 5 Democrats Denise Bowers Kyle Evans Gay Eric Levin State Senate - District 13 Democrats Incumbent David B. McBride Marie Pinkney State Senate - District 14 Democrats Incumbent Bruce C. Ennis Kyra L. Hoffner Terrell Wiliams Terrance Lee Baker Craig Pugh State Rep. - District 4 Democrats Incumbent Gerald L. Brady Amy Solomon State Rep. - District 7 Democrats Incumbent Ray Seigfried Larry D. Lambert Jr. State Rep. - District 8 Democrats Sherae'a "Rae" Moore Matthew W. Powell Yvette Santiago Kenneth Boulden State Rep. - District 10 Democrats Incumbent Sean Matthews Keith A. James State Rep. - District 26 Democrats Incumbent John J. Viola Gabriel Olawale Adelagunja Madinah Wilson-Anton State Rep. - District 27 Democrats Incumbent Earl G. Jaques Jr. Eric A. Morrison State Rep. - District 34 Democrats Bob Haynes Adewunmi "Ade" Kuforiji

New Castle County races:

County Executive - Democrat

Incumbent Matt Meyer faces a challenger in this year's primary at the completion of his first term.

Margaret "Maggie" Jones

Matt Meyer

Council President - Democrat

Democrats have four candidates looking for the top seat on New Castle County Council, including incumbent Karen Hartley-Nagle. She's being challenged by Monique Johns and Ciro Poppiti.

A review of their debate can be found here:

Other county races - Northern:

Clerk of the Peace Democrats Lisa Darrah Ajawavi J. Ajavon County Council - District 12 Democrats William Bell Kevin Caneco

Other county races - Southern:

Kent - Levy Court Commissioner - District 1 Democrats Joanne H. Masten Morgan Russum Sussex - Council - District 2 Republicans Lisa Hudson Briggs Cynthia C. Green Robert D. Wilson Sussex - Council - District 3 Republicans Incumbent Irwin "I.G." Burton III Mark G. Schaeffer

Local races:

Wilmington City Council president

Incumbent Hanifa Shabazz is being challenged for the city council's top seat by council member Trippi Congo.

Hanifa Shabazz

Trippi Congo

Other local races:

Mayor of Wilmington Democrats Incumbent Michael S. Purzycki Velda Jones-Potter Justen A. Wright Wilmington Treasurer Democrats Dawayne Sims Va'shun "Vash" Turner Wilmington City Council - At Large Democrats Incumbent Rysheema Dixon Incumbent Samuel L. Guy Incumbent Loretta Walsh Maria D. Cabrera Tyrone C. Johnson Sr. Robert M. Oliver Charles Potter Jr. Arisa White Wilmington City Council - District 1 Democrats Incumbent Linda Gray Karen "Butter" Flowers Albert "Al" Mills Coby J. Owens Wilmington City Council - District 2 Democrats Shane Darby John Johnson Jr. Billy Lane Jr. Dorothy King Wilmington City Council - District 3 Democrats Incumbent Zanitha Oliver Davon "D" Marque Hall Wilmington City Council - District 4 Democrats Incumbent Michelle Harlee Donald Farrell Wilmington City Council - District 5 Democrats Bregetta A. Fields Christian Willauer Wilmington City Council - District 6 Democrats Incumbent Yolanda McCoy Evon Murray Josue Ortega Ian "Jahiti" Smith Wilmington City Council - District 7 Democrats Incumbent Christofer Johnson Devon Hynson Wilmington City Council - District 8 Democrats Sean Barney Nathan Field





Polling locations

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Delaware. To find your polling location for voting in person, use this list--there are several additional pages viewable if you click on the PDF to open it--or visit Vote411.org to put in your address and be directed to your location automatically.