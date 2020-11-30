While decking the halls might be on the top of everyone's mind this holiday season, one organization wants to make sure safety is up there as well.
Decorating for any holiday, especially if the setup is elaborate, can be rife with momentary danger, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission's Marianne McGerty Sieber wants to make sure everyone is stringing up their lights as safely as possible.
"We're talking about bringing out ladders," McGerty Sieber said. "We're putting up lights, there's extension cords involved, there's electricity, you're standing on your metal ladder, you're touching your metal gutter. So there's a lot of different variables here to keep in mind."
There are, on average, roughly 200 decorating-related injuries every day during the holiday season, a majority of which are falls. In 2017, about 18,100 people took a trip to the emergency room due to holiday decorating injuries. In 2018, there were five deaths
"Probably not doing this alone would be a good idea. My husband puts up lights in our house, it can go pretty high for the second story. He's not a big 'heights' person. But he does go up the ladder onto the second level," she said. "Having somebody nearby who's securing that thing, at the base of that ladder [is a good idea.] As far as outdoor lights and any type of an extension cord, read the information on the lights. If they're intended for indoors, they're indoor lights. They're not meant for the elements. And we have crazy weather, we have no idea what can occur in terms of wind, ice, rain."
From 2014 to 2016, there were 100 Christmas tree fires and 1,100 candle-related fires, which resulted in about 10 deaths, 150 injuries, and nearly $50 million in property damage each of those years.
"Look for [ground-fault circuit interrupter]-type of receptacles and extension cords and labeling that it's been [Underwriter Laboratories]-tested. All of this information should be on the extension cords, the lights that use each year," McGerty Sieber said. "Let's be honest, who puts it back together neatly? [The lights] usually are a jumbled mess. You pull them apart, you begin to have issues; you maybe have some frayed wires, broken sockets. It's a pretty inexpensive product. Throw it out. We don't want to really jury-rig that type of stuff."
Trees, both artificial and real, present their own hazards that should be addressed before being utilized. Make sure live Christmas trees have plenty of water, and look for the "Fire Resistant” label when buying an artificial tree.
"I would always recommend that you look for the labeling on those any type of electrical products--lights, trees, extension cords, etc.," she said. "There's been lots of changes over the years in terms of those types of products. They've really changed the design. I think people more often than not typically will use an artificial tree. So you want to make sure that label you're looking for is 'fire resistant.' If you've had one for 15, 20 years, and that label is long gone, maybe this is the time of year to invest and perhaps buy another one."
Candles, which are used year-round, are another big focus with their increased use during the holidays.
"We always recommend use the candles in the room in which you're in. I know you put them out in the hallway, you put them in the foyer, you put them in that guest bathroom...but what we don't want to do is put them in an area where we're not going to be."
For more holiday safety information on holiday safety, visit CPSC.gov.