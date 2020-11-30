Ani Sirois places lights and decorations on the family's Christmas tree with daughter Ida, 2, and husband, Chadwick, at their home on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Sirois, a respiratory nurse, has spent months caring for coronavirus patients at a Portland hospital. But on a recent sunny day, COVID-19 seemed far away as she, her husband and their 2-year-old daughter roamed a Christmas tree farm in search of the perfect evergreen for a holiday season unlike any other. The family was tree-shopping nearly a week before Thanksgiving and, for the first time, they were picking their own tree instead of buying a pre-cut one.