As of Monday, there are 16 newly trained construction workers in Delaware who have had quite a journey to get where they are today.
The HOPE Commission's BSTA Construction Laborer Training Certification graduation ceremony took place May 10, 2021, for formerly incarcerated individuals who have put in the work to prepare for careers in the construction trade.
"It's a special program," said graduate Jevon Johnson. "Since day one, since I walked through their doors, they're always open-minded about anything. If you needed something, whether it was family, school-wise, if you didn't know something, they were always willing to show you the way to get it done...It's put me in a better place where I could better myself. I have a child and it's motivated me to get up each day, and better myself just to benefit her."
Everyone has the potential to make mistakes, he said, and sometimes everyone just needs a chance to make things right and show they can do it.
"It's a very special thing, and I feel as though a lot of young men out there, that's what they need," he said. "Everybody makes mistakes, I can say. No one's perfect. You do things, and sometimes you think back wondering why you even did it. But then, at the end of the day, we're all human, and things happen. It's what you do with the rest of your life to actually make purpose and get that focus you need to better yourself and family."
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki joined the graduates during the ceremony--before they went on a kind of speed-dating-styled interview process with a number of potential employers, all members of the Delaware Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors. Purzycki was previously the Hope Commission chairman and helped open the Achievement Center, where Monday's graduation took place.
"There's never a time when I don't come into this building filled with pride for what you do--what we did so many years ago, and what you do here all the time. There's something good about walking into the achievement center because I know there are so many good things happening here."
He told the members of the class how proud he was they'd worked so hard to succeed in the program, and said he was glad they were graduating today because he was going to need their help.
"We have a fair amount of money coming in from the federal government's American Rescue Plan Act, and a big part of my initiative is going to be putting young people to work, training them like heck," he said. "There is not going to be a single guy who can swing a hammer--or woman--who will not be employed over the next number of years, because we want to rebuild our city. And we want all of you to be a big part of this. I hope you're leaders, I hope you're the vanguard; that young people see you going to work every day and say, 'I want to be like him.'"
Facing what Public Relations Director for ABC Delaware Jean Toman called a "severe labor shortage" in the construction industry, all of ABC Delaware was excited about the influx of these new prospects. ABC Delaware President Ed Capodanno said anything he can do to help build up stronger Delaware families would be done.
"We're involved in construction trade programs that give people a second chance. We're always looking for people to come into our industry, so we've been involved with the HOPE Commission from the beginning," Capodanno said. "Teaching classes here, providing them work boots so they can get on a job site as easy as possible. It's just our way of giving people a second chance and bringing them into an industry that can provide a great career, great money, and provide for their family for the rest of their lives. Any time we can do that, that's where we want to be."
Another graduate, Edward Robinson, was grateful for the opportunity, and looking forward to the next phase of his life.
"It's an excellent program. If I could tell you anything. I would tell you never let anybody tell you you can't do it. Where there's a will, there's a way. It's always possible. Anything's achievable. No matter how many times you've been knocked down, get back up and try it again," he said. "It opened up opportunities for us to achieve a job--I mean, it's all about getting a career. You can get a job any day. It's all about stability in your future...it's about the well-being of the individual."