"In the few cases I'm referencing, whether it was they were scared of getting COVID, they were independent people that didn't like to go to the hospital, there was a COVID concern that preventing them from seeking care that likely played a role. Yes. In the most extreme cases, I've seen several patients who have died, who had been having symptoms for several days."
Dr. Bruce Nisbet is the Director of Emergency Medicine and EMS at Wilmington's Saint Francis Hospital, the BLS provider for both Wilmington and Dover. He wants people to know if you're feeling unwell and it feels like something that needs to be addressed at an emergency room, do not hesitate to contact medical professionals.
They are going to extremes to ensure patient safety during the novel coronavirus global pandemic, and he has seen people die because fears about COVID-19 have led people to delay seeking emergency medical care that could've saved lives had the issues been addressed.
"We are seeing some unfortunate outcomes in patients that were very sick, that delayed care, that really needed to be seen a day or two prior," Nisbet said. "They're the most extreme example--that I've seen multiple [times]--are patients that are brought in by EMS for cardiac arrest. And when I speak to the families--and I've had several of these conversations, unfortunately, over the past two weeks--they said, 'Oh yeah, you know, dad was having chest pain for the last two to three days but he just thought it was reflux, and we tried to persuade him to go in last night and the night before, but he just refused,' and then has a very bad outcome. So, those are very sad conversations to have with families."
He said the drop has been noticeable.
"We, like many places around the country, have seen a big decrease in our volume," Nisbet said. "Our daily volume has been, for the last month, between 40% and 60% of our normal."
It was a concern addressed by AJ Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, during Governor John Carney's bi-weekly press conference addressing the state's handling of the crisis.
"While we've seen some stability in the hospitalizations and this slight decline into admittance, we also have heard from our EMS partners and hospitals that their emergency department volume is going up a little bit," he said. "So we have to make sure when we look at these phased approaches, we look at the health of the whole pre-hospital and hospital system. So just something to keep an eye on over the coming weeks as well...We've heard a lot of people have delayed going to hospitals for stuff because they've been abiding by their stay-at-home orders. [There's] definitely a little uptick in traffic on the road as well...We'll be watching that as we go through this reopening process."
Because of how medical personnel are handling the COVID-19 pandemic, and all the extra care given to the face-to-face nature of emergency medical care, Nisbet said concerns regarding this particular coronavirus in an emergency room setting should be minimal.
"The chances of catching coronavirus by coming to the emergency department is almost zero," he said.
He said anyone walking in is pre-screened at a window and must answer a series of questions before ever heading into the ER, and a technician and nurse identify a patient as being "COVID-suspicious," moving them to a separate intake portion of the hospital with medical professionals in full PPE, or admit the patient for non-COVID-related patients. Every patient room is thoroughly cleaned between visits, and every medical professional is continually changing PPE gear for each patient and washing their hands exorbitantly.
"There's basically zero--or close to zero--percent chance of catching COVID from a healthcare worker," he said. "For just being in the environment, because all the surfaces are extensively wiped down after patients exit the room, that should effectively limit or eliminate the chance of picking up coronavirus off a tabletop or counter."
Elderly patients who may need care were also a large concern for Nisbet, who feared many of the most vulnerable may be putting off care due to COVID fears.
"I think that message for elderly patients who are at risk is particularly true, not to delay seeking care when it feels like something might be wrong," he said. "We've also seen some patients present with strokes that have been sort of waiting it out for a couple of days. Elderly patients, they're most at risk for coronavirus, but they're also much more at risk for everything else. I think that message hasn't been well-conveyed to the most diverse population."