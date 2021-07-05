A jackknifed tractor trailer has blocked most of northbound Route 13 near the New Castle Airport.
The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021 as North Dupont Highway goes underneath Route 141.
DNREC crews were called in to deal with the diesel fuel tanks of the tractor trailer, which was hauling paper products.
Route 13 northbound was getting by using just the left shoulder, with the ramps from 141 onto Route 13 northbound also blocked.
Alternate seekers were jamming route 273 eastbound into New Castle.
There's no estimate on when the tractor trailer could be removed.