In this Oct. 8, 2015, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters (71) runs a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia. Carson Wentz, Peters and Darren Sproles have unfinished business. The franchise quarterback, the nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle and the versatile veteran were injured when the Eagles won the first Super Bowl in franchise history following the 2017 season. They are determined to deliver another parade down Broad Street.