A professional wrestler and Laurel High School alum died Tuesday night.
According to All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan, Jamin Pugh, known as Jay Briscoe in multiple organizations died Tuesday night at the age of 38.
Briscoe was part of a tag team with his brother Mark Briscoe (Pugh), and were 13-time and current Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, after being inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame in 2022.
The Briscoe Brothers' career started at Delaware-based Combat Zone Wrestling, and would go on to wrestle in several organizations worldwide, warning the Wrestling Observer's Tag Team of the Year in 2007.
The cause of death has not been released, but Wrestling Observer writer Dave Meltzer is reporting that Briscoe died in a car wreck.
Delaware State Police confirmed there was a fatal crash east of Laurel on Route 24 (Laurel Road) at Little Hill Road, just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, but have yet to confirm the identities of the victim(s), which would normally not be done until next of kin are notified.