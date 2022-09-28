Wilmington's Jefferson Street Center is marking its grand opening, as it serves as a hub in an effort to boost community involvement and inclusivity.
Executive Director Amanda August told WDEL's Del-AWARE that the center offers space for community programs, events and even microbusinesses.
PODCAST: Boosting community involvement in Wilmington
August says they worked with a consultant last summer to make sure their offerings best serve neighborhood needs.
That includes programs for teens addressing job interviews and on-the-job training to give them an introduction to the working world.
August says, at its core, JSC is providing space for neighbors who want to start a community program, grow their business, or serve in some capacity.