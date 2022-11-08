Incumbent Attorney General Kathy Jennings has declared victory in her reelection bid.
Delaware Department of Elections data showed Jennings garnered nearly 54% of the vote to beat GOP challenger Julieanne Murray. Murray, a Georgetown attorney, unsuccessfully ran for governor against incumbent John Carney in 2020.
"I want to congratulate my opponent on a hard-fought campaign," Jennings said.
Jennings called it an "honor and privilege" to be elected to a second term.
"In 2018, I ran for attorney general for one reason--it was a promise to take on the really tough fights -- to fight for a more fair and equal criminal justice system and to make sure that nobody was above the law, and nobody was beneath justice--and that's exactly what we did these past four years," Jennings said.
Jennings touted landmark criminal justice reforms and gun reforms.
"We fought hard to focus on violent offenders and made sure that victims receive justice in our state, most especially our children," she said. "We fought for reform when reform was needed, and we fight for our victim when the fight for justice is needed. We stood up to the gun lobby because nothing, nothing matters more than our kids.
"We took on big pharma, we took on big oil...we took on civil rights, hate crimes, and corruption in our party, because Democrats don't forget our conscience when it's convenient," she said, referencing the case she brought against former Auditor Kathy McGuiness, who was the first sitting elected official to charged with a felony.
Murray had yet to concede when Jennings took the podium.