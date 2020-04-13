Be sure to charge up your devices and have a sheltering plan as severe thunderstorms move across the Delaware Valley Monday--bringing wind damage, power outages and the potential for a tornado.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch, lasting until 6 p.m., for for all of Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania, and South Jersey just before noon.
The tornado watch, which lasts until 6 p.m., means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz said. Make sure you have a plan to seek shelter in a room without a window or your basement should a tornado warning be declared in your neighborhood.
The rain started Sunday night and by Monday morning the downpours were heavy at times. The heavier rain bands produced wind nearing 80 mph Monday morning with 79 mph gusts recorded in Indian Beach, Delaware, and 72 mph gusts in Cape May Harbor, New Jersey, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna said.
The strong winds tore up parts of the iconic Wildwood Boardwalk near Rio Grande Avenue and the Wildwood Convention Center. Downed wires also caused trouble in the Jersey Shore resort, police said. In nearby Lower Township, police urged residents to stay off roads due to debris and downed wires.
And, near 20th and Walnut in Center City Philadelphia, a crane could be seen spinning around in the wind. The crane above The Laurel project was spinning as intended as part of weather vaning and was inspected earlier Monday, an Allan Domb Real Estate spokesperson said.
The worst of the weather could still be to come as strong winds continue for several hours.
The winds may cause power outages and damage to houses and other structures. By midday, a few hundred customers were in the dark in Kent and Sussex County, according to Delmarva Power's outage map. In New Castle County, less than three dozen residents were in the dark, Delmarva Power's map showed.
Remember to have your devices charged and flashlights at the ready.
Lines of afternoon thunderstorms are expected to bring an additional risk of damaging winds and even the possibility of an isolated tornado Monday afternoon. Be prepared to shelter in an inner part of your home or the basement as storm warnings come in.
Flooding is also a concern with 1 to 3 inches of rain likely in many neighborhoods. By Monday morning, driving rain had already caused road flooding.
The more rain that falls into the early afternoon could help lessen the severe storm threat as the sun would fuel storms, Sosna said. But, the more rain that falls, the more problems along flood-prone creeks and streams where flood warnings were issued. DelDOT warned drivers to be aware of flooded roads in Delaware.
The severe weather threat should end Monday evening.
Conditions clear out with highs in the 50s Tuesday. The rest of the week looks much cooler. On Wednesday, highs reach only the middle 40s in a chilly rain and some snowflakes possible.