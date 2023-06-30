A police officer in a dune vehicle patrols the beach in Seaside Heights, N.J., on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Officials and residents of several New Jersey shore towns say the state’s law decriminalizing marijuana use is having an unintended effect: emboldening large groups of teenagers to run amok on beaches and boardwalks, knowing there is little chance of them getting in trouble for it. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)