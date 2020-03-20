In the travel world, he's known as Nomadic Matt.

Matt Kepnes, the founder of TravelCon and New York Times best-selling author of How to Travel the World on $50 a Day, was diagnosed with COVID-19.

His symptoms started like, we're learning, many cases do.

"I had cough, and a fever, and some aches--I still have the cough--it just got worse, and I had a temperature of 101.5, and I just decided to get tested, just to rule it out.

Living in Austin, Texas, now, Kepnes, 38, knew he was at high-risk of contracting COVID-19 after recent travels to Taiwan and Paris. He started feeling symptoms about 10 days after his return. He described the process of getting tested for COVID-19 as "confusing."

"There was no information on the city's website, and so I had found an article on how a hospital was doing private testing, and so I was kind of Googled about that, and found their information, filled out an e-form. They said I met the criteria and to come down."

Sunday morning, he was tested, and 24 hours later he got the results.

He tested positive for COVID-19 and was instructed to isolate at home.

"Basically, just stay inside. There's very little information right now, they're just sort of taking their leads from other jurisdiction as well as the CDC. Unless you have shortness of breath or trouble breathing, they just recommend waiting it out."

Since he was diagnosed, Kepnes' fever has subsided, but his sore throat and cough are still present.

On day seven of isolation he tweeted:

"I'm bored, I wonder how much mail I have, will this cough ever go away?, will the health department ever return my call?, will someone bring me sushi?, is this really all a simulation?"

All jokes aside, what's most troubling is all the unknowns surrounding COVID-19.

Wednesday, he tweeted concerns about disease progression. On day five of his sickness, as he started to feel better, he wondered whether he'd suddenly crash again.

That didn't happen, but you get the idea.

"I mean it's worrisome. Part of the problem of it is that they just don't know anything. So you know the process of a cold or a flu. You know how it's going to progress, and it gets better. Here you could be fine, and then you're not fine. So I could wake up tomorrow and need to go to the ER. Nobody really knows, so I just have to hang tight. After two weeks, if I'm still fine, I'll be OK, but I need to just be inside and resting for a really long time."

He, like so many others, may never really know how they contracted the respiratory virus.

"It's hard to say. They say it could happen from two to 14 days; I read on average it could be 10 or six days before you get it. So I could've gotten it in Paris; I couldn't gotten it on a plane to Houston; I could have gotten it two days before I showed symptoms. So you can't really say that I got it in Paris, and that I was just walking around with it--without knowing--because they don't have a really good idea as to how long this takes."

Thursday, the State Department strongly discouraged Americans from traveling abroad, raising the advisory level to a Level 4--the highest possible--dealing a devastating blow to the already hard-hit industry.

"Traveling this year has basically collapsed to nothingness for the foreseeable future. I think a lot of businesses are going to go under. I think the government is going to have to bail out lots of big and small operators. We're going to have to see what they do with freelancers," said Kepnes.

Kepnes has already postponed his TravelCon conference. Originally scheduled for May in New Orleans, it's tentatively been rescheduled to September.

"We're lucky in the sense that I have an OK savings as well as access to a business line of credit that can probably last us for awhile, but I don't think a lot of people have that cushion, and if this goes until the end of May--as some people think it could go that long--I don't know how people last that long. We're in uncharted territory," he said. "Yeah, I don't know what's going to happen. I mean, these are very difficult times."

When the COVID-19 crisis is over, Kepnes thinks travel will rebound.

"When people are done with this, they're going to very, very excited to get out of their house."

But he said you'll also likely see changes in the way we travel.

"I suspect people will probably start seeing more health checks in airports around the world. People having to walk through temperature checks a lot more frequently, sort of like they do in futuristic movies, those body scanner things. I think people will be come a lot more conscious of germs and sanitation, which is a good thing.

But either way, he called the COVID-19 outbreak one of the defining moments in human history