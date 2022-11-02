PHILADELPHIA (AP) — First lady Jill Biden joined the Stand Up to Cancer tribute in the middle of the fifth inning of Game 4 of the World Series.
Biden arrived at Citizens Bank Park shortly before the tribute, which occurred just after the Astros scored five runs in the top of the inning to take a 5-0 lead.
Attendees held up signs with the names of people they want to pay tribute to.
Biden's were for son Beau, who died of a brain tumor in 2015; her sister's father-in-law; and Corey Phelan, a Phillies minor league pitcher who died last month.