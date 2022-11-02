World Series Astros Phillies Baseball

First Lady Jill Biden, third from left in front, hold signs for Stand Up To Cancer between the fifth and sixth innings in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — First lady Jill Biden joined the Stand Up to Cancer tribute in the middle of the fifth inning of Game 4 of the World Series.

Biden arrived at Citizens Bank Park shortly before the tribute, which occurred just after the Astros scored five runs in the top of the inning to take a 5-0 lead.

Attendees held up signs with the names of people they want to pay tribute to.

Biden's were for son Beau, who died of a brain tumor in 2015; her sister's father-in-law; and Corey Phelan, a Phillies minor league pitcher who died last month.

