FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden ride their bikes at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., July 31, 2023. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find ‘inner strength.’ The first lady attends spin classes when she's on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, FIle)