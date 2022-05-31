FILE - President Joe Biden points to Mexico's first lady Beatriz Gutierrez Muller as first lady Jill Biden watches as he speaks during a Cinco de Mayo event in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 5, 2022, in Washington. Jill Biden says she and the president don't hash out disagreements in front of other people, but argue instead by text. “Fexting” is what they call it. The first lady has revealed that and more in a new interview in the June-July issue of Harper's Bazaar. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)