First lady Jill Biden will join Pres. Biden at their home in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday after testing negative for the virus.
She has been isolating in South Carolina, where the Bidens had been vacationing, since her positive COVID test on Tuesday.
The White House says the First Lady will rejoin the president at their Delaware beach home later Sunday.
Like the President, Mrs. Biden has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The White House announced on Tuesday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. The president himself recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.
The first lady's office says Jill Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and isolated at the Kiawah Island vacation home for five days before receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests.
