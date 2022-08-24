First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID again.
She tested negative on Sunday and was able to leave isolation in South Carolina to return to Delaware, but the White House now said Mrs. Biden has had a "rebound" case of COVID-19.
While President Biden returned from Rehoboth Beach to the White House Wednesday morning, Mrs. Biden remained in Delaware and has resumed isolation procedures.
Her spokesperson said the First Lady is not experiencing any COVID symptoms.
The president himself recovered from a rebound case after contracting the virus earlier this month.
Like the president, Mrs. Biden has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.