U.S. First lady Jill Biden, arrives at Windhoek's International Airport, Namibia, Wednesday Feb. 22, 2023. Dancers, drummers and Namibia's president and first lady welcomed U.S. first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday as she opened a five-day, two-country visit to Africa aimed at highlighting the challenges facing women and young people and the food insecurity plaguing the Horn of Africa. (AP Photo/Dirk Heinrich)