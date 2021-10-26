For those who are unemployed, underemployed, or simply may be looking for a new career, there's a job fair happening Wednesday at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
More than 150 confirmed employers will be on-site.
"It really runs the gamut from warehouse distribution to manufacturing to the healthcare arena, to IT, food service, retail, so a multi-industry, multi-employer job fair event," said Chip Riddleberger, community relations liaison for the Delaware Department of Labor.
A record 4.3 million Americans, nationally, quit their jobs in August as workers demand higher pay and better working conditions, including work/life balance, as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Riddleberger said as many as 600 jobseekers came out to their annual job fair, held last month at the Blue Hen Corporate Center in Dover.
"Employers are ready and excited to start hiring again during the pandemic, it's been a long year-and-a-half, and they are looking to gauge and connect with jobseekers to fill many types of positions," he said. "It's turning, right, more engaged and more are willing to come out and seek employment to kind of re-engage in the workforce again, so that's encouraging, and we're hopeful to see that continue."
The job fair is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Chase Center. Face coverings will be required.
"Bring your resume, come dressed to impress, and engage with the employers and have those conversations and really sell yourself and your background," he said.
Some employers may conduct interviews on-the-spot.
"We're optimistic and hopeful that we have a really good turnout," he said.
If you can't make it to the job fair, the Delaware DOL urges jobseekers to check out Delaware Job Link, a free service, where they can upload and post their resumes.
"You can also work with our job referral specialist. For example, if you're switching careers or you're working to get back in the workforce in a particular industry, we're here to assist with that as well," he said. "On the employer side, we can post jobs for you."